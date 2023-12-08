Gay Basketball Hottie Isaac Humphries Just Dropped a Christmas Album

We’re so into Christmas right now!

Swish, swish, Santa!

Born in Sydney, Australia, Isaac Humphries was in basketball teams like the Sydney Kings and the Erie BayHawks before joining the National Basketball Association (NBA) and playing for the Atlanta Hawks. He then transferred, in 2020, to the Lakeland Magic. Upon returning to his home country, Humphries played for the Adelaide 36ers and Melbourne United.

Humphries came out as gay in an op-ed written for CNN in November 2022. “You can be a gay man and an elite basketball player in one of the best leagues in the world. I’m living proof of that,” he wrote. “My journey to get to this point in my life was harder than it should’ve been, but I wouldn’t change it for the world. Without those dark points, I wouldn’t have been thrust into situations where I had to explore, discover, and learn to accept who I really am.”

While he is still competing for the Adelaide 36ers, Humphries is also exploring a new creative outlet in his life by showcasing his singing talents and dropping a Christmas album. Titled A Merry ‘Little’ Christmas, the EP includes three songs: “O Holy Night,” “The Most Wonderful Time,” and “Silent Night.” This week, the basketball star also attended GQ Australia’s Men of the Year event that honored Troye Sivan. Needless to say, it’s seemingly been a great month (and year) for Humphries!

