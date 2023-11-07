Over the weekend Joe Jonas was spotted getting chummy with his Devotion costar Spencer Neville, causing gay fans to start speculating about the pair.

The two were spotted taking a stroll in Los Angeles where photos were taken of Neville carrying an iced coffee and walking his dog while the One Direction star walked beside him. But it’s a photo showing Jonas oh so casually draping his arm over Neville’s shoulders that has led some fans’ imaginations—especially the gay ones—to run wild.



Listen it's totally fine for two straight guys to be affectionate with one another. Normalize affection! This is just fun speculation and shipping, period.

So, regardless of whether they’re friends or something more, the fact that they are both sporting matching crisp white T-shirts tucked into their pants is adorable.

Joe Jonas spotted with ‘Devotion’ co-star Spencer Neville. https://t.co/70cufv1zAv — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) November 4, 2023 The photos come after Jonas filed for divorce from Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner back in September after four years of marriage. The two were such an “It couple” that fans were shocked when the marriage fell apart. Rumors have been swirling about the messy, very public divorce, especially after Turner was seen out and about with former Jonas flame and pop star Taylor Swift. Just last week she was also seen kissing British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson. Now fans on social media are wildly speculating about the relationship between Jonas and Neville, writing on X (formerly Twitter), “if they kiss i will suddenly take joe’s side,” “They make a hot couple” and even “Now we know why he split with Sophie. He’s hitting for the other team now.” There were also a lot of Brokeback Mountain gifs and hilarious comments like “they can both top me.”

