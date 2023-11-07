Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Rumors Fly After Joe Jonas Is Spotted Cozying Up With 'Devotion' Costar Spencer Neville

(L) Joe Jonas and (R) Spencer Neville
Shutterstock

Gay fans on social media are speculating their may be more to the friendship than meets the eye!

Over the weekend Joe Jonas was spotted getting chummy with his Devotion costar Spencer Neville, causing gay fans to start speculating about the pair.

The two were spotted taking a stroll in Los Angeles where photos were taken of Neville carrying an iced coffee and walking his dog while the One Direction star walked beside him. But it’s a photo showing Jonas oh so casually draping his arm over Neville’s shoulders that has led some fans’ imaginations—especially the gay ones—to run wild.

Listen it's totally fine for two straight guys to be affectionate with one another. Normalize affection! This is just fun speculation and shipping, period.

So, regardless of whether they’re friends or something more, the fact that they are both sporting matching crisp white T-shirts tucked into their pants is adorable.

The photos come after Jonas filed for divorce from Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner back in September after four years of marriage. The two were such an “It couple” that fans were shocked when the marriage fell apart.

Rumors have been swirling about the messy, very public divorce, especially after Turner was seen out and about with former Jonas flame and pop star Taylor Swift. Just last week she was also seen kissing British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson.

Now fans on social media are wildly speculating about the relationship between Jonas and Neville, writing on X (formerly Twitter), “if they kiss i will suddenly take joe’s side,” “They make a hot couple” and even “Now we know why he split with Sophie. He’s hitting for the other team now.” There were also a lot of Brokeback Mountain gifs and hilarious comments like “they can both top me.”

Despite fans hoping the two are coupling up during cuffing season, Neville—best known for his roles on Ozark, American Horror Stories and The Sex Lives of College Girls—has been romantically linked to Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart and Orange is the New Black’s Madeline Brewer, according to Queerty.

While it may be unlikely that the men suddenly switched teams, they’re so cute together we would be ecstatic if it were true!

From Your Site Articles
CelebritiesEntertainment
joe jonassophie turnerspencer nevillesocial mediadivorce
