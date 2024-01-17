Scroll To Top
Madonna poked fun at Lady Gaga, possibly reignited old feud & now the fandoms are melting down

Madonna and Lady Gaga
DFree/Shutterstock; Denis Makarenko/Shutterstock

The Queen of Pop made a joke about Mother Monster at a concert during her Celebration Tour.

Looks like the feud between icons Madonna and Lady Gaga may have reignited when the Queen of Pop mocked the “Born This Way” singer at a recent concert after mixing up what city she was performing in.

Last week, while in the middle of her Celebration Tour — which marks four decades worth of hit songs — Madonna was performing her second show at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto when she accidentally greeted the crowd by saying “Hello Boston” instead of “Hello Toronto,” The Independent reported.

Later in the show, this prompted the 65-year-old “Vogue” singer to poke fun at Mother Monster. “Are you guys mad at me because I said ‘hello Boston’?” she asked the crowd. “I’m sorry. What kind of f***ed-up s*** is that? That would be like if you guys were saying, ‘Hey, Lady Gaga’s playing tonight!'”

Then Madonna tried to soften the blow, saying, “I wouldn’t like that. I mean, you know, nothing against Lady Gaga. Love her. I do!”

But the pop icon couldn’t help but poke a little more fun at Lady Gaga. “I love anyone shorter than me,” she quipped.

This is not the first time the two singers have verbally sparred. Fans accused Lady Gaga of copying Madonna’s “Express Yourself” with her hit “Born This Way,” and Madonna called the track “reductive” when asked about the similarities. But they appeared to quash the beef in 2019 when they were photographed together at Madonna’s Oscars after-party.

Both Madonna and Lady Gaga have a rabid fan base who were quick to jump on social media to defend their chosen pop icon or attack their rival. Check out the best responses below!

Latest Stories

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

