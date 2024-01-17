Madonna poked fun at Lady Gaga, possibly reignited old feud & now the fandoms are melting down

Looks like the feud between icons Madonna and Lady Gaga may have reignited when the Queen of Pop mocked the “Born This Way” singer at a recent concert after mixing up what city she was performing in.

Last week, while in the middle of her Celebration Tour — which marks four decades worth of hit songs — Madonna was performing her second show at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto when she accidentally greeted the crowd by saying “Hello Boston” instead of “Hello Toronto,” The Independent reported.

Later in the show, this prompted the 65-year-old “Vogue” singer to poke fun at Mother Monster. “Are you guys mad at me because I said ‘hello Boston’?” she asked the crowd. “I’m sorry. What kind of f***ed-up s*** is that? That would be like if you guys were saying, ‘Hey, Lady Gaga’s playing tonight!'”

Madonna jokingly mentions Lady Gaga after accidentally calling her Toronto crowd Boston:



“That would be like if you guys were saying ‘Hey, Lady Gaga’s playing tonight!’ I wouldn’t like that. I mean, nothing against Lady Gaga. Love her! I do! I love anyone shorter than me!” pic.twitter.com/QulS80P5fe — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) January 13, 2024 Then Madonna tried to soften the blow, saying, “I wouldn’t like that. I mean, you know, nothing against Lady Gaga. Love her. I do!” But the pop icon couldn’t help but poke a little more fun at Lady Gaga. “I love anyone shorter than me,” she quipped. This is not the first time the two singers have verbally sparred. Fans accused Lady Gaga of copying Madonna’s “Express Yourself” with her hit “Born This Way,” and Madonna called the track “reductive” when asked about the similarities. But they appeared to quash the beef in 2019 when they were photographed together at Madonna’s Oscars after-party. Both Madonna and Lady Gaga have a rabid fan base who were quick to jump on social media to defend their chosen pop icon or attack their rival. Check out the best responses below!

I guess she'll never get over the fact that Gaga is better than her pic.twitter.com/FjVpwExjkX — i.🫧 (@facefronc) January 13, 2024

Mind you Lady Gaga gets triggered and goes on an unhinged, passive aggressive rant full of lies and ya’ll mad Madonna made a silly joke at a concert?? pic.twitter.com/GzuMNQdINg — BEAUTIFUL GAME (@cicconeLife) January 13, 2024

ngl it's pretty sweet how the first name that came to her mind was Gaga, and it's obvious they're good friends — christian (@ezikell_chris) January 13, 2024

The way Lady Gaga TRAUMATIZED Madonna for life. Not even Janet got her pressed for more than a decade but here we are. pic.twitter.com/znvn30lVUv — Stefano (@AllysPimp_) January 13, 2024

I used to think Madonna was scared of losing her "Queen of Pop" title because of Gaga but today another pop girlie is breaking her records. So I think she's just scared of Lady Gaga for no reason — Juan villareal (@Juanvill86930) January 13, 2024

I’m her. Everyone I don’t tolerate is taller than me. But I also want a tall man??? — potato (@ikennotwithu) January 15, 2024