'Young Royals' stars Omar Rudberg and Edvin Ryding's new project has fans going FERAL

If you're still craving more Wilhelm and Simon after Young Royals aired its final episode, you're in luck because the two actors are collaborating on something new!

Stars Omar Rudberg and Edvin Ryding — who played the young lovers on the hit Netflix series — are working together again, and this time, the end product may not entertain you the same way the Swedish teen romance did, but it will leave you smelling better.

The show's two stars are releasing a new fragrance called DUO that will have fans swooning.

For days now, Rudberg's brand OMR BEAUTY has been teasing the release of a new fragrance with artistic, orange-lit photos and videos on the company's Instagram account, Queerty reports. But today, fans finally got confirmation of the collab they've been waiting for!

On May 22, the beauty brand posted an ethereal video clip featuring Rudberg and Ryding sitting back to back in a field of flowers covered in fog alongside the caption, "OMR BEAUTY X EDVIN RYDING. It's official. Our new limited-edition fragrance DUO will be available to pre-order—for 48 hours only—starting May 23 at 3 PM CEST."