'Young Royals' stars Omar Rudberg and Edvin Ryding's new project has fans going FERAL

If you're still craving more Wilhelm and Simon after Young Royals aired its final episode, you're in luck because the two actors are collaborating on something new!
Stars Omar Rudberg and Edvin Ryding — who played the young lovers on the hit Netflix series — are working together again, and this time, the end product may not entertain you the same way the Swedish teen romance did, but it will leave you smelling better.
The show's two stars are releasing a new fragrance called DUO that will have fans swooning.
For days now, Rudberg's brand OMR BEAUTY has been teasing the release of a new fragrance with artistic, orange-lit photos and videos on the company's Instagram account, Queerty reports. But today, fans finally got confirmation of the collab they've been waiting for!
On May 22, the beauty brand posted an ethereal video clip featuring Rudberg and Ryding sitting back to back in a field of flowers covered in fog alongside the caption, "OMR BEAUTY X EDVIN RYDING. It's official. Our new limited-edition fragrance DUO will be available to pre-order—for 48 hours only—starting May 23 at 3 PM CEST."
The news of the collaboration has sparked a wave of excitement among Young Royals fans, with many expressing their anticipation for the actors' reunion, writing comments like, "Guys, we won" and "Stop, I missed them together so much."
This marks OMR BEAUTY's second fragrance after releasing the unisex eau de perfume INTRO last year.
Not only are they collaborating on a fragrance campaign, but the two breakout stars have forthcoming solo projects as well. Rudberg just dropped his new single "Red Light," a return to his musical roots. And Ryding is set to star in the upcoming coming-of-age movie A Part of You, which will hit Netflix on May 31.
So whether you want to listen to Rudberg crooning, have Ryding grace your TV screen again, or go feral for their new fragrance, there is something to look forward to!