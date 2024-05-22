Scroll To Top
Celebrities

'Young Royals' stars Omar Rudberg and Edvin Ryding's new project has fans going FERAL

'Young Royals' stars Omar Rudberg and Edvin Ryding's new project has fans going FERAL

Young Royals stars Omar Rudberg and Edvin Ryding are collaborating on a new fragrance
Netflix

We can't wait to get our hands on it!

If you're still craving more Wilhelm and Simon after Young Royals aired its final episode, you're in luck because the two actors are collaborating on something new!

Stars Omar Rudberg and Edvin Ryding — who played the young lovers on the hit Netflix series — are working together again, and this time, the end product may not entertain you the same way the Swedish teen romance did, but it will leave you smelling better.

The show's two stars are releasing a new fragrance called DUO that will have fans swooning.

For days now, Rudberg's brand OMR BEAUTY has been teasing the release of a new fragrance with artistic, orange-lit photos and videos on the company's Instagram account, Queerty reports. But today, fans finally got confirmation of the collab they've been waiting for!

On May 22, the beauty brand posted an ethereal video clip featuring Rudberg and Ryding sitting back to back in a field of flowers covered in fog alongside the caption, "OMR BEAUTY X EDVIN RYDING. It's official. Our new limited-edition fragrance DUO will be available to pre-order—for 48 hours only—starting May 23 at 3 PM CEST."

The news of the collaboration has sparked a wave of excitement among Young Royals fans, with many expressing their anticipation for the actors' reunion, writing comments like, "Guys, we won" and "Stop, I missed them together so much."

This marks OMR BEAUTY's second fragrance after releasing the unisex eau de perfume INTRO last year.

Not only are they collaborating on a fragrance campaign, but the two breakout stars have forthcoming solo projects as well. Rudberg just dropped his new single "Red Light," a return to his musical roots. And Ryding is set to star in the upcoming coming-of-age movie A Part of You, which will hit Netflix on May 31.

So whether you want to listen to Rudberg crooning, have Ryding grace your TV screen again, or go feral for their new fragrance, there is something to look forward to!

From Your Site Articles
CelebritiesNetflixBeauty
beautyduo fragranceedvin rydingedwin rydingfragrancenetflixomar rudbergomr beautyperfumeyoung royalsyoung royals final seasonCelebrities
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Gia Gunn, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

48 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio