'Young Royals' Fans Rally Around Edvin Ryding After Comments About His Looks

Young Royals fans are rallying around Edvin Ryding to show their support after he expressed discomfort with the way some had been reacting to his new look online.

Over the weekend, the actor posted a series of pics to Instagram, several of which had his relatively new mustache on display.

See on Instagram Comments are turned off on this particular post, but his new look was first debuted back in September. Ryding also began sporting a shorter haircut, which didn’t seem to sit very well with some fans of the Netflix show who preferred the look he had as Prince Wilhelm. Some shared their opinions, both on Instagram and to Twitter, which ultimately seemed to prompt the actor to step in and ask for them to cut it out. “Hello, i’d like to kindly ask you to stop making comments on my physical appearance,” he wrote. “It’s making me uncomfortable. Thank you.”

People have always been very comfortable sharing their thoughts on celebrities’ appearances—perhaps too comfortable, even. In a world where we somehow thought it was a good idea for fans and actors to have direct access to one another, this becomes far more messy, as people like Ryding are able to see far too many opinions lobbed right at him, for better or for worse. And clearly, in this case, it was for the worse. However, his tweet did encourage other fans to stand up and show him support in his moment of insecurity.