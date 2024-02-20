Netflix & chill? Russell Tovey prefers bathroom sex in art museums

A bunch of gays are “so into art” right now.

Gay audiences have been watching Russell Tovey on shows like Looking, Quantico, Years and Years, American Horror Story: NYC, and the recent Feud: Capote vs. The Swans series. He’s also starred in films like The Pass and The Good Liar.

But Tovey’s real passion is art, which has prompted him to launch a podcast, Talk Art, alongside friend and cohost Robert Diament. On the podcast, Tovey has interesting conversations with artists and art collectors. He also keeps encouraging listeners to think of art and museums as fun and exciting things.

In line with those aforementioned objectives, Tovey shared two Instagram stories recently where he is seen wearing a t-shirt that reads, “Take me to an art museum and fuck me in the bathroom.”

Instagram (@russelltovey)