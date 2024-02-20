Scroll To Top
Netflix & chill? Russell Tovey prefers bathroom sex in art museums

Russell Tovey via Instagram story; Russell Tovey on Quantico
Instagram (@russelltovey); ABC

The Looking and Feud: Capote vs. The Swans actor wore a very interesting t-shirt!

simbernardo

A bunch of gays are “so into art” right now.

Gay audiences have been watching Russell Tovey on shows like Looking, Quantico, Years and Years, American Horror Story: NYC, and the recent Feud: Capote vs. The Swans series. He’s also starred in films like The Pass and The Good Liar.

But Tovey’s real passion is art, which has prompted him to launch a podcast, Talk Art, alongside friend and cohost Robert Diament. On the podcast, Tovey has interesting conversations with artists and art collectors. He also keeps encouraging listeners to think of art and museums as fun and exciting things.

In line with those aforementioned objectives, Tovey shared two Instagram stories recently where he is seen wearing a t-shirt that reads, “Take me to an art museum and fuck me in the bathroom.”

Russell Tovey via Instagram stories

Instagram (@russelltovey)

Russell Tovey via Instagram stories

Instagram (@russelltovey)

One of the shared pictures features DJ Jodie Harsh. The other photo is more zoomed-in to focus on Tovey and the titillating message written on his t-shirt.

If you’re feeling dizzy after reading that sentence on Tovey’s t-shirt because a bunch of very interesting visuals are coming to mind, we’re here to tell you that it’s okay. Please don’t blame yourself.

But the point remains that Tovey’s Talk Art podcast is actually very interesting and fun, that he’s doing a great job playing John O’Shea on Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, and that he knew exactly what he was doing to us by wearing that t-shirt. All of those things can be true at the same time.

A brand-new meaning to “painting with a twist” has been unlocked… and because we’re only human, we wouldn’t let you go before dropping a few other interesting pics and clips of Tovey for you to enjoy.

Scroll through to see sexy pictures and videos of Russell Tovey — and make sure to support his podcast, Talk Art, available on all podcast streaming services.

CelebritiesPodcastTVArtEntertainmentMovies
feud: capote vs. the swanslookingrobert diamentrussell toveytalk art podcast
author avatar

Bernardo Sim

Bernardo Sim is experiencing the queer pop culture multiverse. Born in Brazil, he currently lives in South Florida.

Bernardo Sim is experiencing the queer pop culture multiverse. Born in Brazil, he currently lives in South Florida.

