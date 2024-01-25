Scroll To Top
6 things in the 'Road House' trailer that are making us thirsty AF

Jake Gyllenhaal in 'Road House'
Courtesy of Prime Video

With a ripped Jake Gyllenhaal and Connor McGregor starring, our basements are permanently flooded!

Today, Amazon Prime released a new trailer for the remake of the 1989 Patrick Swayze classic Road House, and it's full of action and hot bods!

This time around,Brokeback Mountain's Jake Gyllenhaal is starring as ex-UFC fighter Elwood Dalton, who starts working as a bouncer in a bar in the Florida Keys "only to discover that this paradise is not all it seems," the official synopsis reads. The action-packed trailer features boat chases, an epic explosion, Dalton getting into a nasty fight with iconic UFC fighter Connor McGregor making his feature film debut, and one-liners that will keep you giggling.

Billy Magnussen, Jessica Williams, Daniela Melchoir, Lukas Gage, Joaquim de Almedia, Arturo Castro, B.K. Cannon, Beau Knapp, and Darren Barnet all star alongside Gyllenhaal and McGregor, and the film is directed by Doug Liman.

The original Road House is full of incredible action, unintentional camp, and enough homoerotic moments to keep us interested. Hopefully, the upcoming film can give us even more to love!

1. The LOLs

Much like the OG Road House, there are plenty of witty one liners to keep you laughing.

2. The old school action scenes

The action scenes look so great that were a little disappointed that this is going straight to Prime Video and own't have a theatrical release. It would be a ton of fun to see all of the blood action on the big screen!

3. Jake Gyllenhaal showing off his ripped body!

Gyllenhaal trained twice a day for five months to get the muscular physique he's sporting in the film and it shows!

4. Watching Jake Gyllenhaal slap a grown man

Sometimes life is hard, but it's made a teensy bit easier when he get to watch Gyllenhaal slap a jerk get across the face like he's Joan Collins on Dynasty.

5. Connor McGregor looking like a snack

UFC star Connor McGregor is playing a UFC fighter-turned-bouncer named Knox who head butts Gyllenhaal's character in the trailer. But honestly we're mostly interested in his abs and thick thighs!

5. ...did we mention how hot Jake Gyllenhaal looks?

The photos speak for themselves.

Roadhouse is set to premiere March 21 on Prime Video. See the full trailer below.

Latest Stories

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

