These Are The 25 Best Songs By LGBTQ+ Artists In 2023, Yes It's Definitive
These Are The 25 Best Songs By LGBTQ+ Artists In 2023, Yes It's Definitive
There were SO many to choose from!
From heartbreak to anger to unbridled enthusiasm, LGBTQ+ artists were making tons of music this year--and making good music, at that.
The year started off strong, with boygenius debuting their first studio album. Sufjan Stevens finally officially came out, (although it was sadly due to the death of his long-term partner), as did Billie Eilish. Janelle Monáe jumped back into music with a new release, while Kesha wrapped up her obligations to Dr. Luke, and Fletcher released a new single revisiting the past just under the tab.
All said and done, we somehow managed to narrow things down 25 of the best our faves had to offer this year, so buckle up for the ride!