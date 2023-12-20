These Are The 25 Best Songs By LGBTQ+ Artists In 2023, Yes It's Definitive

From heartbreak to anger to unbridled enthusiasm, LGBTQ+ artists were making tons of music this year--and making good music, at that.

The year started off strong, with boygenius debuting their first studio album. Sufjan Stevens finally officially came out, (although it was sadly due to the death of his long-term partner), as did Billie Eilish. Janelle Monáe jumped back into music with a new release, while Kesha wrapped up her obligations to Dr. Luke, and Fletcher released a new single revisiting the past just under the tab.

All said and done, we somehow managed to narrow things down 25 of the best our faves had to offer this year, so buckle up for the ride!

25. “You Only Love Me” by Rita Ora

24. “The Bend” by King Princess

23. “Will Anybody Ever Love Me?” by Sufjan Stevens

22. “Pretty Girls” by Reneé Rapp

21. “Funk Rave” by Anitta

20. “Perfect For You” by Peach PRC

19. “feel it now (alive)” by Wrabel

18. “Hungry Heart” by Hayley Kiyoko, Steve Aoki, & Galantis

17. “Love Song” by LP

16. “How High?” by Ice Spice

15. “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus

14. “The Rush” by Janelle Monáe”

13. “To be honest” by Christine and the Queens

12. “SWINE” by Demi Lovato

11. “Be Your Man” by G Flip

10. “Live for Me” by Omar Apollo

9. “One That Got Away” by MUNA

8. "We're All Gonna Die” by Joy Oladokun ft. Noah Kahan

7. “Eat the Acid” by Kesha

6. “Not Strong Enough” by boygenius

5. “Raw Raw” K. Flay

4. “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish

3. “Red Wine Supernova” by Chappell Roan

2. “Sand” by Dove Cameron