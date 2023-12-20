Scroll To Top
Music

These Are The 25 Best Songs By LGBTQ+ Artists In 2023, Yes It's Definitive

These Are The 25 Best Songs By LGBTQ+ Artists In 2023, Yes It's Definitive

Dove Cameron, Hayley Kiyoko, Omar Apollo, Fletcher
Dove Cameron/YouTube, Steve Aoki/YouTube, Omar Apollo/YouTube, Fletcher/YouTube

There were SO many to choose from!

rachelkiley

From heartbreak to anger to unbridled enthusiasm, LGBTQ+ artists were making tons of music this year--and making good music, at that.

The year started off strong, with boygenius debuting their first studio album. Sufjan Stevens finally officially came out, (although it was sadly due to the death of his long-term partner), as did Billie Eilish. Janelle Monáe jumped back into music with a new release, while Kesha wrapped up her obligations to Dr. Luke, and Fletcher released a new single revisiting the past just under the tab.

All said and done, we somehow managed to narrow things down 25 of the best our faves had to offer this year, so buckle up for the ride!

25. “You Only Love Me” by Rita Ora

24. “The Bend” by King Princess

23. “Will Anybody Ever Love Me?” by Sufjan Stevens

22. “Pretty Girls” by Reneé Rapp

21. “Funk Rave” by Anitta

20. “Perfect For You” by Peach PRC

19. “feel it now (alive)” by Wrabel

18. “Hungry Heart” by Hayley Kiyoko, Steve Aoki, & Galantis

17. “Love Song” by LP

16. “How High?” by Ice Spice

15. “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus

14. “The Rush” by Janelle Monáe”

13. “To be honest” by Christine and the Queens

12. “SWINE” by Demi Lovato

11. “Be Your Man” by G Flip

10. “Live for Me” by Omar Apollo

9. “One That Got Away” by MUNA

8. "We're All Gonna Die” by Joy Oladokun ft. Noah Kahan

7. “Eat the Acid” by Kesha

6. “Not Strong Enough” by boygenius

5. “Raw Raw” K. Flay

4. “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish

3. “Red Wine Supernova” by Chappell Roan

2. “Sand” by Dove Cameron

1. “Eras of Us” Fletcher

From Your Site Articles
MusicEntertainment
anittabillieeilishboygeniusdemilovatodovecameronerasofusfletchergflipjoyoladokunkeshakflaylgbtqartistsmunaomarapollomusicbest songsbest lgbt songsbest gay songsbest lesbian songsbest nonbinary songsbest gay songs 2023best lesbian songs 2023best lgbt songs 2023
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

Adore Delano, Karan Brar, Wayne Brady, Billie Eilish
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

These 43 Stars Came Out In 2023 (So Far)

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Drag Race Trades
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio