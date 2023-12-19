Kesha Finally Leaves Dr. Luke's Record Label After Years Of Legal Disputes

It’s been almost 10 years that Kesha has been embroiled in a legal battle with her label and management, particularly in regard to multiple lawsuits with her label own Dr. Luke, of whom she claimed drugged and sexually assaulted her in 2005.



Well, at long last, the singer has finally been able to part ways with both her label and management six months after the lawsuits were settled, as reported by Variety.

Kesha released her final contractual album with the label, “Gag Order,” back in May, and her deal with Luke’s label, Kemosabe, officially ended last week. According to the source, she has also parted “amicably” with her longstanding management company, Vector Management.

Reps for all involved parties have yet to publicly comment.

Following the settlement of their defamation dispute, which took place out of court last June, each party wished the other “well” and “nothing but peace,” though Kesha maintained that “Only God knows what happened that night.”

One of the main discrepancies in the argument was Kesha’s inability to prove she was assaulted, particularly through her admission that she couldn’t “recount everything that happened.”

Dr. Luke, for his part, maintained his innocence all along, and countless celebrities, such as Kim Petras, offered him support along the way.

Although Dr. Luke was in the midst of suing Kesha for defamation, the New York appeals court recently determined that he would be considered a public figure for the purposes of the lawsuit, which would in turn make it more difficult to prove that she defamed him.

Regardless of the inner workings of what did (or didn’t) happen, we’re just glad this whole thing has come to a close, and hopefully the poor girl has better luck with the next management company she signs with.