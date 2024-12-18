Lesbians if you watch one video today make it this Sapphic spin on Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’

A Chinese musician putting a traditional spin on modern pop music and looking extremely gay while doing it has lesbians everywhere thirsting for her.
Same, girl!
Chu Qi Guizi has been making a name for herself on TikTok (@guizi_521) by dressing in a traditional Hanfu and playing pop hits like Michael Jackson's "Smooth Criminal" using a Sanxian, which is a traditional three-stringed Chinese lute.
But it's her rendition of Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy" that really has Sapphics going feral.
Earlier this month, she posted a video of her playing "Bad Buy," dressed in her traditional garb, wearing sunglasses and headphones and a lollipop stick between her teeth.
@guizi_521
Today I will be the “bad guy”. Be sure to watch until the end!!! #musica #moonlute #piano #guitar #musictok #funny #fyp #fypage #fypシ #fypviral #musical #dance #dancer #girl
As she plays and bops to the music, a gorgeous woman dances around her seductively with a fan.
Basically, it's a whole vibe, and queer women can't get enough!
The video was so popular with the ladies that it ended up on the "Actual Lesbians" subreddit with the caption, "This made me feel all the feelings."
Combining her musical talent with a cool vibe and snake-skin instrument has women lusting after her.
"I can't believe I thought I was straight for 40 years," someone commented on her TikTok video.
"I didn't know that I was missing this from my life. I am now complete," one person wrote, while other people were hoping the two women were secretly a Sapphic couple. "Please let them be a couple," another fan wrote.
We can't blame them! This is one of those "Do I want to be with her or be her" kind of situation.