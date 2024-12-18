Scroll To Top
Lesbians if you watch one video today make it this Sapphic spin on Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’

Chu Qi Guizi and another woman performing
Footage Still via TikTok @guizi_521

Combine a snake-skin instrument, sunglasses and traditional Chinese clothing and the vibe is immaculate — and gay, gay, gay!

A Chinese musician putting a traditional spin on modern pop music and looking extremely gay while doing it has lesbians everywhere thirsting for her.

Same, girl!

Chu Qi Guizi has been making a name for herself on TikTok (@guizi_521) by dressing in a traditional Hanfu and playing pop hits like Michael Jackson's "Smooth Criminal" using a Sanxian, which is a traditional three-stringed Chinese lute.

But it's her rendition of Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy" that really has Sapphics going feral.

Earlier this month, she posted a video of her playing "Bad Buy," dressed in her traditional garb, wearing sunglasses and headphones and a lollipop stick between her teeth.

@guizi_521

Today I will be the “bad guy”. Be sure to watch until the end!!! #musica #moonlute #piano #guitar #musictok #funny #fyp #fypage #fypシ #fypviral #musical #dance #dancer #girl

As she plays and bops to the music, a gorgeous woman dances around her seductively with a fan.

Basically, it's a whole vibe, and queer women can't get enough!

The video was so popular with the ladies that it ended up on the "Actual Lesbians" subreddit with the caption, "This made me feel all the feelings."

Combining her musical talent with a cool vibe and snake-skin instrument has women lusting after her.

"I can't believe I thought I was straight for 40 years," someone commented on her TikTok video.

"I didn't know that I was missing this from my life. I am now complete," one person wrote, while other people were hoping the two women were secretly a Sapphic couple. "Please let them be a couple," another fan wrote.

We can't blame them! This is one of those "Do I want to be with her or be her" kind of situation.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she's not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

