Lesbians if you watch one video today make it this Sapphic spin on Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’

A Chinese musician putting a traditional spin on modern pop music and looking extremely gay while doing it has lesbians everywhere thirsting for her.

Same, girl!

Chu Qi Guizi has been making a name for herself on TikTok (@guizi_521) by dressing in a traditional Hanfu and playing pop hits like Michael Jackson's "Smooth Criminal" using a Sanxian, which is a traditional three-stringed Chinese lute.

But it's her rendition of Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy" that really has Sapphics going feral.

Earlier this month, she posted a video of her playing "Bad Buy," dressed in her traditional garb, wearing sunglasses and headphones and a lollipop stick between her teeth.