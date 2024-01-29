Scroll To Top
Music

Nicki Minaj & Megan Thee Stallion's feud explained

Nicki Minaj & Megan Thee Stallion's feud explained

Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion
Tinseltown/Shutterstock; DFree/Shutterstock

Social media is lighting up over this one.

rachelkiley

The internet was abuzz all weekend over the apparent feud going down between Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion. The drama seemingly exploded overnight, leaving some fans wondering what in the world is actually going on here, so let’s take a look.

The point of origin seems to be a track released by Megan last week called “Hiss.” There are several overt references to celebrities throughout, and some disses for sure, but one line in particular had people thinking she was mocking Minaj:

Megan’s Law is a federal law in the U.S. that requires information about registered sex offenders to be made public, initially created in response to the murder of a young girl, Megan Kanka, by a neighbor who had previously been convicted of sexually assaulting children.

Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, is a registered sex offender, and her brother, Jelani Maraj, is currently serving 25 years to life for raping his stepdaughter.

It's possible the lyric is about Minaj. It’s also possible it’s about someone or something else entirely. But Minaj and her Barbs seemed to jump to the conclusion that this was a diss aimed at her and her family, and responded by lashing out at Megan.

Not long after “Hiss,” Minaj dropped her own track clearly aimed at Megan, called “Big Foot.”

The rap reference’s Megan’s mother, who died in 2019, insinuates she uses ghostwriters, and seems to be accusing her of lying about getting shot in the foot (a crime for which Tory Lanez is currently serving ten years in jail), among other things.

Barbs ate it up, and Minaj is busy retweeting all the love, but the overall sentiment on Twitter, at least, doesn't seem to be in her favor.

For her part, Megan hasn’t responded directly, although she did have this much to say on The Breakfast Club:

“Every time one of these motherfuckers uses Megan Thee Stallion name, they get 24 hours of attention. I’m saying, a hit dog gon’ holler. That’s it. Whoever feel it, feel it.”

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
MusicEntertainmentCelebrities
nicki minajmegan thee stallionhissbig footdiss track
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio