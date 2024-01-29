Nicki Minaj & Megan Thee Stallion's feud explained

The internet was abuzz all weekend over the apparent feud going down between Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion. The drama seemingly exploded overnight, leaving some fans wondering what in the world is actually going on here, so let’s take a look.

The point of origin seems to be a track released by Megan last week called “Hiss.” There are several overt references to celebrities throughout, and some disses for sure, but one line in particular had people thinking she was mocking Minaj:

Megan’s Law is a federal law in the U.S. that requires information about registered sex offenders to be made public, initially created in response to the murder of a young girl, Megan Kanka, by a neighbor who had previously been convicted of sexually assaulting children. Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, is a registered sex offender, and her brother, Jelani Maraj, is currently serving 25 years to life for raping his stepdaughter.

It's possible the lyric is about Minaj. It’s also possible it’s about someone or something else entirely. But Minaj and her Barbs seemed to jump to the conclusion that this was a diss aimed at her and her family, and responded by lashing out at Megan.

Not long after “Hiss,” Minaj dropped her own track clearly aimed at Megan, called “Big Foot.” The rap reference’s Megan’s mother, who died in 2019, insinuates she uses ghostwriters, and seems to be accusing her of lying about getting shot in the foot (a crime for which Tory Lanez is currently serving ten years in jail), among other things. Barbs ate it up, and Minaj is busy retweeting all the love, but the overall sentiment on Twitter, at least, doesn't seem to be in her favor.