Music

Taylor Swift Attends Beyoncé Renaissance Film Premiere In London

Taylor Swift at the Renaissance premiere
Getty Images

We always have time to stan pop girlies supporting each other!

simbernardo

Pop music emergency!

Despite missing out on the first premiere of Renaissance: A Beyoncé Film in Beverly Hills, California, Taylor Swift has cleared her schedule to attend the European premiere of the concert film in London, England.

All year long, Swift and Beyoncé hit the road with their respective tours, The Eras Tour and Renaissance World Tour. Though these tours never competed for dates and/or media coverage, there was a slight sense among music critics that there could be some competitive nature between these two pop superstars.

Nonetheless, Swift and Beyoncé have shown nothing but love for each other, and Beyoncé personally attended the premiere of the concert movie Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour back in October. Now, Swift is the one showing up to support Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé.

If you come from pretty much any generation except for Gen Z, you’ve lived all your life watching women – particularly female musicians – being pitted against one another. This has always been standard procedure for women in country, in hip hop, and even most savagely in pop music.

Thankfully, it seems like we’ve come a long way since the ridiculous, media-driven rivalries of Britney Spears vs. Christina Aguilera, Lady Gaga vs. Madonna, Taylor Swift vs. Katy Perry, Rihanna vs. Ciara, and even Nicki Minaj vs. Cardi B in more recent years. The media is a little more conscientious about pitting women against each other in such a manner, and these artists seem more invested than ever in not feeding those narratives.

It shouldn’t come as a shock that Swift and Beyoncé are friendly and supportive of each other. Since the beginning of Swift’s career, as Kanye West interrupted her at the VMAs, it was Beyoncé who gave Swift room to deliver a proper acceptance speech. There have never been any issues between them, and the fact they were both on tour this summer shouldn’t change those circumstances.

And yet, we’re still getting used to this marvelous sorority between female popstars, and it’s still a beautiful thing to witness these two juggernauts going out of their way to show support and bring media attention to each other’s projects.

We love this so much!

Bernardo Sim

Editor

Bernardo Sim experiences and explains the queer pop culture multiverse. Born in Brazil, he currently lives in South Florida.

