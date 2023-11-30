Taylor Swift Attends Beyoncé 'Renaissance' Film Premiere In London

Pop music emergency!

Despite missing out on the first premiere of Renaissance: A Beyoncé Film in Beverly Hills, California, Taylor Swift has cleared her schedule to attend the European premiere of the concert film in London, England.

All year long, Swift and Beyoncé hit the road with their respective tours, The Eras Tour and Renaissance World Tour. Though these tours never competed for dates and/or media coverage, there was a slight sense among music critics that there could be some competitive nature between these two pop superstars.

Nonetheless, Swift and Beyoncé have shown nothing but love for each other, and Beyoncé personally attended the premiere of the concert movie Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour back in October. Now, Swift is the one showing up to support Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé.