Scroll To Top
Music

Beyoncé's Renaissance Film Could Break Records, Eyeing $20M+ Opening

Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Film Could Break Records, Eyeing $20M+ Opening

Beyoncé
Getty Images

The highly anticipated film opens next month.

rachelkiley

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé is hitting theaters in just a couple weeks, and the projected earnings are already looking promising.

According to Deadline, the concert film/documentary hybrid is currently expected to make around $20 million on its opening weekend. That’s in line with prior expectations, but of course anything could happen between now and then to shift those numbers.

While some have compared this to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour film’s $92.8 million domestic opening, the two ultimately aren’t playing in the same realm. Eras Tour was marketed as a concert event in theaters, dropped in the middle of the Swift’s ongoing tour that celebrates her entire discography and shaking up theatrical expectations during Hollywood’s strikes, whereas Renaissance is said to merge documentary with concert footage, and will arrive two months after the tour concluded.

It’s also worth noting that Beyoncé’s film will be released on a weekend that historically has not seen particularly high debuts—and she very well could break the record. Forbesnotes that the biggest launch for the first weekend in December was the 2003 Tom Cruise film The Last Samurai, which brought in $24.2 million. The projected earnings for Renaissance are steadily creeping up on that, and as of it now, the film is likely to at least come in second, if it doesn’t overtake the record entirely.

All this to say, Renaissance is set to join Eras Tour as an example of concert films changing the game for struggling theaters this year—particularly AMC. And the Los Angeles premiere on November 25th is expected to set the tone for how the most enthusiastic Beyoncé fans approach their theatergoing experience, with everyone eager to see how celebs turn out with its dress code of “cozy opulence.”

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
MusicBeyoncéEntertainmentMovies
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

DON'T MISS THE OUT100 SPECIAL 3 DAY MARATHON STARTING NOVEMBER 24TH!

Journey through the year’s influential Out100 – the most iconic and long-standing celebration of LGBTQ+ icons and allies – in a 1-hour television special spotlighting the LGBTQ+ people shaping the world today.


WATCH & LIVESTREAM ON ADVOCATECHANNEL.COM

AND ON THE ADVOCATE CHANNEL APP

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - Out100 StreamOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

43 Celebrities With OFs Accounts to Thirst Over

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023
Movies
Badge
gallery

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

Adore Delano, Ncuti Gatwa, Wayne Brady, Billie Eilish
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

These 41 Stars Came Out In 2023

Andre Lamoglia; Jon Hamm; Jason Derulo
Celebrities

10 Times Celebs Talked About What They're Packing

Drag Race Trades
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

28 Sexiest Gay Scenes in Film
Movies

27 Sexiest Gay Scenes in Film

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters

Latest Stories

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio