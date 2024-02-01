5 moments in the 'Mary & George' trailer that have us swooning for Nicholas & Julianne

Nicholas Galitzine is headed back to the royal court with a new historical drama series that looks positively outrageous.

The actor stars alongside Julianne Moore in Mary & George, a limited series based on the shockingly true story of Mary Villiers (Moore) and her son, George (Galitzine), as she uses him to gain influence and power during the reign of King James VI.

George, at his mother’s behest, seduces the king, gaining his ear and access as the two rise “from humble beginnings to become the richest, most titled and influential players the English court [has] ever seen,” per the synopsis from Sky.

The trailer released by Starz on Thursday promises mayhem and murder alongside all the seduction and scheming, and it’s abundantly clear this is one fans of Galitzine in particular aren’t going to want to miss.

The series premieres on April 5, but in the meantime, here are some of the best trailer moments to get you hyped for everything to come:

1. Nicholas Galitzine dancing Sky TV There’s a lot of dancing in this trailer—all laced with sexual tension and a hint of danger—which leads us to hope a fair amount of dancing in the series itself. And check out that little prancing hop he does at one point!

2. Nicholas Galitzine’s earring What’s going on here? What is this look? Royals were wild. I love it.

3. Nicholas Galitzine gently asking “May I perform for you?” I just know some of y’all have already listened to this clip along at least six times. Don’t lie.

4. Nicholas Galitzine’s sexual tension with…everyone. It is abundantly clear that there is a lot of gay sex happening in this show. And it seems like Moore gets it on with a lady lover of her own at one point too, which we are le thrilled about. But even the moments that may(?) end up leading to zero gay sex look rife with tension and it’s perfect.

5. Nicholas Galitzine’s mama drama. We do not get enough of the back and forth between Galitzine and Moore in the trailer, but what’s there is absolutely intoxicating. Their banter could launch a hundred more shows. And yeah, it’s no surprise George here has some major mommy issues.