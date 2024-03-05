Scroll To Top
Nicholas Galitzine returns to Twitter, promptly sparks gay chaos with this ONE WORD

Nicholas Galitzine
Sky

The gifs from his new show are truly a gift.

rachelkiley

It doesn’t take much to send gay Twitter into a frenzy, and Nicholas Galitzine is the latest celeb to cause so much drama with something so simple.

The actor took to social media this morning to check in and see how fans were doing after the premiere of his highly anticipated limited series, Mary & George.

The answer? Not well, apparently.

To be totally fair, the madness likely erupted for two reasons. First, Galitzine rarely tweets, with this being a string of three posts he made in the last 24 hours after going silent on the platform since mid-November.

Secondly, Mary & George apparently features Galitzine stripping down in addition to some seriously raunchy queer sex scenes — things his fan base seems to be extremely here for, and eager to gif.

Along with co-star Julianne Moore, Galitzine recently spoke to Digital Spy about his role in the series, which follows a scheming mother and son as they infiltrate the royal court, largely by orchestrating an affair between the latter and James VI (Tony Curran).

“One thing we’ve been talking about a lot is sometimes it’s spoken about as if [sexuality] didn’t exist [in this setting], which was not the case,” he said. “It just was not recorded. It was written out of history in a lot of ways.

“And so, I think we just feel like we’re shining an authentic light on the goings-on at the time and King James being a queer man, the same as George.”

And having one hell of a time doing so, it would seem.

Unfortunately, at this time, Mary & Georgeis only available to stream on Sky TV. It will premiere in the US on Starz April 5.

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

