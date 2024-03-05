Nicholas Galitzine returns to Twitter, promptly sparks gay chaos with this ONE WORD

It doesn’t take much to send gay Twitter into a frenzy, and Nicholas Galitzine is the latest celeb to cause so much drama with something so simple.

The actor took to social media this morning to check in and see how fans were doing after the premiere of his highly anticipated limited series, Mary & George.

The answer? Not well, apparently.

To be totally fair, the madness likely erupted for two reasons. First, Galitzine rarely tweets, with this being a string of three posts he made in the last 24 hours after going silent on the platform since mid-November. Secondly, Mary & George apparently features Galitzine stripping down in addition to some seriously raunchy queer sex scenes — things his fan base seems to be extremely here for, and eager to gif.