Nicholas Galitzine breaks the internet with queer sex scenes & he could NOT be more proud
Nicholas Galitzine breaks the internet with queer sex scenes & he could NOT be more proud
His power really is too potent.
Just when we thought we couldn’t be any more obsessed with Nicholas Galitzine, he went off and broke the internet with some queer sex scenes from his bisexual statesman character in the new psychosexual drama, Mary & George.
The Red, White & Royal Bluestar takes on the role of George Villiers, Duke of Buckingham in the show, and has teased us up to the release by letting us know just how proud he is of the scenes we finally get to witness.
Galitzine told Digital Spy that "those scenes in France" were actually shot at end of making the movie, but that they were "always a really important part of George's history that I needed to be filled in. I mean, it's his genesis in a lot of ways."
For those unfamiliar with the plot, the show explores George's uncertainty around his attraction to men. When his mother, Mary (Julianne Moore), sends him off to France, he encounters Jean (Khalil Ben Gharbia), who unlocks his inner fantasies and becomes the catalyst for the scenes in question.
"Getting the casting of Jean right was really important," said Galitzine. "I think that relationship and the charisma that he has in sort of helping really tease the truth of George's identity out of himself. He was so repressed in some ways, and I'm just really, really proud of how those scenes turned out, especially being so far removed from the rest of what we filmed in the first few episodes at the start of the shoot."
The show promised to be pretty sexual, and it doesn't take long to see why, especially after George heads back to England and winds up seducing King James (Tony Curran).
For his part, Galitzine is no stranger to our thirst. He shows a lot of skin in the series and teased us all ahead of the March 5 release.
“So…” was the first tweet he sent out. Nothing more, nothing less. That did enough to send people wild, but that wasn’t all he had for us.
After the release, he sent out another tweet saying, “Mary & George would like to formally apologize for breaking social media. Our power is too potent ;).”
First of all, sir, none of you are sorry, and none of us are mad.
Second of all, your power is definitely too potent.
That said, Galitzine is also fully aware of George’s status as an LGBTQ+ icon, telling AP News, “He does exist, yes, as an icon. And I hope will continue to be so after the show comes out. That was actually a really interesting thing to discover. Him being from the 1600s, you know, you might doubt his relevancy today. But he’s actually mentioned in the book of a movie I did, Red, White & Royal Blue, which is a really interesting sort of tether between the two.”
Those who have seen the show already — a.k.a., those in the UK — are totally obsessed, but those of us stateside will have to wait until April to see what the actual fuss is all about.
In the meantime, scroll through for some of our favorite reactions to the sex scenes so far.
- These 'Red, White & Royal Blue' Bloopers Have Us Giggling & Swooning ›
- 5 moments in the 'Mary & George' trailer that have us swooning for Nicholas & Julianne ›
- From Jacob Elordi to Jonathan Bailey, Here Are 10 of the Internet's Best Babygirls ›
- Nicholas Galitzine Is Giving 'Bottom' Pride In This New BTS Picture ›
- 16 Steamy Pics of Nicholas Galitzine From 'Red, White & Royal Blue' ›