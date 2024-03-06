Nicholas Galitzine breaks the internet with queer sex scenes & he could NOT be more proud

Just when we thought we couldn’t be any more obsessed with Nicholas Galitzine, he went off and broke the internet with some queer sex scenes from his bisexual statesman character in the new psychosexual drama, Mary & George.

The Red, White & Royal Bluestar takes on the role of George Villiers, Duke of Buckingham in the show, and has teased us up to the release by letting us know just how proud he is of the scenes we finally get to witness.

Galitzine told Digital Spy that "those scenes in France" were actually shot at end of making the movie, but that they were "always a really important part of George's history that I needed to be filled in. I mean, it's his genesis in a lot of ways."

For those unfamiliar with the plot, the show explores George's uncertainty around his attraction to men. When his mother, Mary (Julianne Moore), sends him off to France, he encounters Jean (Khalil Ben Gharbia), who unlocks his inner fantasies and becomes the catalyst for the scenes in question.

"Getting the casting of Jean right was really important," said Galitzine. "I think that relationship and the charisma that he has in sort of helping really tease the truth of George's identity out of himself. He was so repressed in some ways, and I'm just really, really proud of how those scenes turned out, especially being so far removed from the rest of what we filmed in the first few episodes at the start of the shoot."

The show promised to be pretty sexual, and it doesn't take long to see why, especially after George heads back to England and winds up seducing King James (Tony Curran).

For his part, Galitzine is no stranger to our thirst. He shows a lot of skin in the series and teased us all ahead of the March 5 release.

“So…” was the first tweet he sent out. Nothing more, nothing less. That did enough to send people wild, but that wasn’t all he had for us.

After the release, he sent out another tweet saying, “Mary & George would like to formally apologize for breaking social media. Our power is too potent ;).”