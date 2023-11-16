5 Things We Saw In The ‘Mary & George’ Trailer That Have Us Sweating & Thirsty

If you thought Nicholas Galitzine got steamy inRed, White & Royal Blue gird your loins because Mary & George is about to take that spiciness to a whole new — and historical — level.

The new series headed to the UK network Sky TV stars Galitzine and Julianne Moore as a scheming mother-son combination who are plotting to social climb to the top, in other words, get George into King James VI of Scotland and I of England’s bed.

The series is based on the “outrageous true story” of Mary Villiers, who turned her son George into the ultimate seducer to gain power and prestige, reports Gay Times.

The official synopsis lays it all out: “Through outrageous scheming, the pair rose from humble beginnings to become the richest, most titled and influential players the English court had ever seen, and the King’s most trusted advisors.

“And with England’s place on the world stage under threat from a Spanish invasion and rioters taking to the streets to denounce the King, the stakes could not have been higher.

“Prepared to stop at nothing and armed with her ruthless political steel, Mary married her way up the ranks, bribed politicians, colluded with criminals, and clawed her way into the heart of the Establishment, making it her own.”

Oh yeah, we are tuning in when this arrives on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW in 2024. Thankfully we don't have to wait that long to get a sneak peek as Sky TV dropped the teaser trailer today — and Mary, it is hot. Here are the moments that truly caught our eye and put our libido in a headlock.

1. Julianne Moore in all the collars Julianne, rather Mary is serving collar realness throughout the trailer and she ate that. We are living for the drama of the costuming throughout — but especially these collars.

2. Intrigue and plotting The trailer does a great job of portraying not only Mary and George’s machinations but also the stakes and danger of what they are attempting. The tension and the audacity — and the bloodshed — we can’t wait.

3. Nicholas Gatlzine’s character getting it on with literally everyone OMG! This is the series we’ve been waiting for. Nicholas Gatlzine, er, we mean George seducing every man and woman in his path, it’s like someone has been reading our dream journal. Rumor is that he has scenes with 14 other characters. Be still our hearts.

4. Gay orgy Gay... Orgy. Gay... Orgy. Is there really more that needs to be said?

5 Just the whole vibe Everything about this trailer, from the casting to the costumes, to the steaminess, and the plot, we can’t get enough. It also doesn't hurt that every shot looks like it’s been ripped directly from a Northern Renaissance-era painting. This is art, literally.