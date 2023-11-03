Peacock To Stream Uncensored Versions of All Future Bravo Reunions

Get ready for even more drama, mama!

On Friday, November 3, Peacock announced its plan to start streaming fully uncensored reunion episodes of all Bravo shows. The announcement was made by Andy Cohen during his Ask Andy panel at the 2023 BravoCon in Las Vegas.

This new strategy comes on the heels of Peacock streaming uncensored Bravo reunions for shows like The Real Housewives of New York City, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Vanderpump Rules, The Real Housewives of New Jersey, The Real Housewives of Orange County, and Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Those recent uncensored reunion versions were well-received by fans and considered a huge success. Thus, Peacock and Bravo – both owned by parent company NBCUniversal – are partnering to make it a regular thing.