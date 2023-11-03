Scroll To Top
Peacock To Stream Uncensored Versions of All Future Bravo Reunions

RHONY; Vanderpump Rules
Bravo

Are you ready for uncensored reunions of The Real Housewives, Vanderpump Rules, and Below Deck?

Get ready for even more drama, mama!

On Friday, November 3, Peacock announced its plan to start streaming fully uncensored reunion episodes of all Bravo shows. The announcement was made by Andy Cohen during his Ask Andy panel at the 2023 BravoCon in Las Vegas.

This new strategy comes on the heels of Peacock streaming uncensored Bravo reunions for shows like The Real Housewives of New York City, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Vanderpump Rules, The Real Housewives of New Jersey, The Real Housewives of Orange County, and Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Those recent uncensored reunion versions were well-received by fans and considered a huge success. Thus, Peacock and Bravo – both owned by parent company NBCUniversal – are partnering to make it a regular thing.

Moving forward, these Peacock-exclusive uncensored reunion episodes will be streaming the day after they air on Bravo. This will be the standard procedure for all Bravo shows.

Considering Bravo’s vast catalog of reality TV shows, fans should expect uncensored reunions for other properties like Married to Medicine, Southern Charm, and Summer House. Other Real Housewives and Below Deck spinoffs that haven’t gotten uncensored reunions yet should also be included.

We can’t wait to see how this turns out!

Latest Stories

