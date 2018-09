The First She-Ra Teaser Trailer Is Here to Empower You

The first teaser trailer for the upcoming Netflix reboot of the cartoon classic She-Ra was just released, and oh my god, the titular heroine looks powerful AF!!

In the trailer, we get a first look at She-Ra's colorful—and extremely badass—transformation sequence, and we don't care what the creepy trolls are saying: the new She-Ra is gonna be AWESOME.

Log on to Netflix on November 16 when the first season of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power drops!