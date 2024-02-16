Scroll To Top
Colton Underwood is ready to be a DADDY with new 'Daddyhood' podcast

Colton Underwood announces Daddyhood podcast to prove he's the ultimate Daddy
Instagram (@coltonunderwood)

Let the dad jokes begin!

@andrewjstillman

We already knew that Colton Underwood was a certified daddy, and he’s hopping on the bandwagon to let us know he knows it, too.

In a post on his Instagram account, Underwood shared a trailer for his new podcast, Daddyhood, which predominately covers the topic of what it’s like to live as a gay parent and the journey to becoming one.

Captioned, “Daddyhood is here,” Underwood invites us to “join me on this journey as we humanize the fertility experience and highlight the different paths to parenthood. LET THE DAD JOKES BEGIN!”

Collabed on the post is also the new Instagram account for the show, which also put out its own promo image of Underwood holding a diaper and a stuffed elephant captioned, “It’s finally here! So excited to share this labor of love!

The trailer starts with various snippets of Underwood talking about wanting to be a father, and how that desire also kept him in the closet for a long time. The former Bachelor star and football player has used his platform since coming out to talk about a lot of progressive issues, including gay parenthood.

The trailer also shows various interviewees coming along to further the conversation, including his husband, Jordan C. Brown, who claims that Underwood will bring the better dad jokes to the mix.

You can check out the first episode on Spotify, and follow the Daddyhood podcast on Instagram to stay updated as they come.

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

