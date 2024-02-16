Colton Underwood is ready to be a DADDY with new 'Daddyhood' podcast

We already knew that Colton Underwood was a certified daddy, and he’s hopping on the bandwagon to let us know he knows it, too.

In a post on his Instagram account, Underwood shared a trailer for his new podcast, Daddyhood, which predominately covers the topic of what it’s like to live as a gay parent and the journey to becoming one.

See on Instagram Captioned, “Daddyhood is here,” Underwood invites us to “join me on this journey as we humanize the fertility experience and highlight the different paths to parenthood. LET THE DAD JOKES BEGIN!”