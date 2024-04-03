Daisy Taylor REACTS to being named the top trans adult entertainer

We love a success story!

Daisy Taylor is reaching career heights this year as she was just named the top trans adult entertainer, according to Pornhub.

With over 139 million video views, the star has earned herself a passionate fanbase and an unbelievable amount of exposure since her debut as a porn star in 2018.

"There's not a lot of visibility in terms of television or even on in the internet. I take it as a huge responsibility. If I am the first video that someone watches, I am very honored and I take that weight of being someone's first introduction into this world very, very heavy," Taylor tells PRIDE.

Although she's quickly made a name for herself in the industry, Taylor has already debated making her exit from porn since she's already hit the top of the pyramid.

"This year, I was preparing for perhaps a retirement. I feel like I've done a lot in the industry and I didn't know if there was anywhere else for me to go or much else for me to accomplish."

Despite her initial thoughts on retirement, the star recently signed an exclusive contract with TransAngels, so it's safe to say Taylor won't be leaving the industry soon.

"There are some things that I have in the works that are going to keep me around a little bit longer. I can definitely see myself being in the industry for awhile!"

As Taylor continues to evolve, she's hoping the world of adult entertainment will grow as well. The star wants to create more authentic, relatable, and realistic content for people to enjoy.

"I think if the industry wants to be smart and wants to move with the times, [then] I think that we find a way to have more authentic or even more conservative porn that's not so much on the penetration. I'm hoping that someday porn will no longer have a cheesy connotation."

Facts are also facts... many people are first exposed to sex by watching porn. Taylor wants porn to properly reflect real sex as opposed to hardcore and fabricated sexual scenarios.

"Porn needs to be taken much more seriously than it is because I feel like it is a huge opportunity for education. It's where so many people learn what they like, what they want, [and] what they want to try. So much of porn is a parody of real life sex. There's so much of the humanity and the soul that's taken out of it that I feel like adds to the entire experience."

