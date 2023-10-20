Scroll To Top
Interviews

Danny Pellegrino Shares Unhinged Stories In New Christmas Book

Danny Pellegrino Shares Unhinged Stories In New Christmas Book

Danny Pellegrino Shares Unhinged Stories In New Christmas Book
Brian Kaminski

The holidays can be quite chaotic... at least for this gay.

rickycornish

This gay is ready to sleigh the holidays.

Danny Pellegrino is a New York Times bestselling author and hilarious comedian that's infused his love for pop culture and personal experiences to create content everyone can love.

This holiday season, the writer has a brand new book to hopefully entertain or simply distract readers from all of the craziness that ensues this time of year.

"It's for people who love the holidays or people who loathe the holidays. No matter where you fall on that, hopefully you get some laughs. It's silly, fun, there's a lot of heartfelt moments and a little bit of drama in there, but mostly I just want people to have a good time," Pellegrino says.

The name of the book is The Jolliest Bunch: Unhinged Holiday Stories and as the title suggests, Pellegrino is telling quite a few new holiday tales that'll be sure to delight.

"There is one chapter that is my version of a Hallmark Christmas movie with gay people. It's based on a story of my own life. I call it The Twinkle Light Romance, so it's a little bit more of a sweeter chapter."

While some stories may be on the lighter side, other chapters include plots that will leave readers gagged.

"There is another chapter about Mrs. Claus. In my story, she takes the sleigh on Christmas Eve and picks up her girlfriend and her gay friend and they go to Vegas! It's chaos. They get in a lot of mischief. They visit a strip club. They do a lot of drugs. It's wild Vegas debauchery!"

Beyond his hilarious storytelling, Pellegrino is a raging Bravoholic who's obsessed with everything The Real Housewives.

The star has appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen a couple of times and has no problem sharing his hot takes on the Bravo universe, including Shannon Beador's recent DUI.

"I was on my own walk! Whenever something like that happens, my phone is blowing up from people I talk to all the time or people I haven't heard from in years. I always make this analogy, but when my grandparents died, I didn't hear as much from people as when something like Shannon Beador is running into a house with the dog."

Pellegrino even famously referred to The Real Housewives of New Jersey as "The Teresa Show" on WWHL, which didn't set well with RHONJ star Jackie Goldschneider.

"Whether or not people want to admit that, that franchise is Teresa's show. It's always centered around her. They paused it while she was away in prison! We can all pretend like it's not, but it is."

Plus, Andy Cohen has been asking a shady question frequently on his late-night talk show to many of his guests. The host has asked quite a few people who they thought was the most overrated housewife.

With headlines swirling around The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richard's alleged lesbian lover and potential divorce from Mauricio Umansky, Pellegrino isn't buying into all the hoopla.

"I'm not a fan of Kyle Richards. I just find it all fishy. Maybe fishy was the wrong term... but there's something weird presswise that's happening with that."

Fans can pick up a copy of The Jolliest Bunch: Unhinged Holiday Stories beginning October 24. To see the full interview with Danny Pellegrino, check out the videos above and below.



From Your Site Articles
InterviewsTVVideoBooksEntertainmentHolidaysCelebrities
holidaychristmasdanny pellegrinohousewivesBravoreality tvbookinterviews
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Banner Image OneOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Trace Lenhoff
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

41 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023
Movies
Badge
gallery

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

Adore Delano, Ncuti Gatwa, Wayne Brady, Jade Jolie
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

These 40 Stars Came Out In 2023

All 16 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked
TV
Badge
gallery

All 16 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

Drag Race Trades
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Mathew Scott Montgomery, Raven-Symoné and Haley Kiyoko
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

22 Former Disney Stars Who Have Come Out As LGBTQ+

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters

Latest Stories