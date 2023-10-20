Danny Pellegrino Shares Unhinged Stories In New Christmas Book

This gay is ready to sleigh the holidays.

Danny Pellegrino is a New York Times bestselling author and hilarious comedian that's infused his love for pop culture and personal experiences to create content everyone can love.

This holiday season, the writer has a brand new book to hopefully entertain or simply distract readers from all of the craziness that ensues this time of year.

"It's for people who love the holidays or people who loathe the holidays. No matter where you fall on that, hopefully you get some laughs. It's silly, fun, there's a lot of heartfelt moments and a little bit of drama in there, but mostly I just want people to have a good time," Pellegrino says.

The name of the book is The Jolliest Bunch: Unhinged Holiday Stories and as the title suggests, Pellegrino is telling quite a few new holiday tales that'll be sure to delight.

"There is one chapter that is my version of a Hallmark Christmas movie with gay people. It's based on a story of my own life. I call it The Twinkle Light Romance, so it's a little bit more of a sweeter chapter."

While some stories may be on the lighter side, other chapters include plots that will leave readers gagged.

"There is another chapter about Mrs. Claus. In my story, she takes the sleigh on Christmas Eve and picks up her girlfriend and her gay friend and they go to Vegas! It's chaos. They get in a lot of mischief. They visit a strip club. They do a lot of drugs. It's wild Vegas debauchery!"

Beyond his hilarious storytelling, Pellegrino is a raging Bravoholic who's obsessed with everything The Real Housewives.

The star has appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen a couple of times and has no problem sharing his hot takes on the Bravo universe, including Shannon Beador's recent DUI.

"I was on my own walk! Whenever something like that happens, my phone is blowing up from people I talk to all the time or people I haven't heard from in years. I always make this analogy, but when my grandparents died, I didn't hear as much from people as when something like Shannon Beador is running into a house with the dog."

Pellegrino even famously referred to The Real Housewives of New Jersey as "The Teresa Show" on WWHL, which didn't set well with RHONJ star Jackie Goldschneider.

"Whether or not people want to admit that, that franchise is Teresa's show. It's always centered around her. They paused it while she was away in prison! We can all pretend like it's not, but it is."

Plus, Andy Cohen has been asking a shady question frequently on his late-night talk show to many of his guests. The host has asked quite a few people who they thought was the most overrated housewife.

With headlines swirling around The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richard's alleged lesbian lover and potential divorce from Mauricio Umansky, Pellegrino isn't buying into all the hoopla.

"I'm not a fan of Kyle Richards. I just find it all fishy. Maybe fishy was the wrong term... but there's something weird presswise that's happening with that."

Fans can pick up a copy of The Jolliest Bunch: Unhinged Holiday Stories beginning October 24. To see the full interview with Danny Pellegrino, check out the videos above and below.







