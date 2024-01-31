Scroll To Top
Sorry, your boyfriend Fraser Olender is officially taken & dishing on his new relationship

Fraser Olender
Instagram: @fraserolender

It also looks like the lovable Below Deck star is dating a charter guest from the upcoming season.

rickycornish

Below Deck stans FINALLY get to see Fraser Olender lock lips with a handsome guest!

Ahead of Monday's season eleven premiere, the Chief Stew is opening up on his exciting new chapter as a taken man.

As observant fans may have seen in the trailer, Olender breaks his golden rule of never kissing a guest on deck... and it seems that things have escalated since then.

"It's about time! It's no longer just a joke. This time, I actually get to experience some romance and it's not just making out with one of the deckies. That's what I've been waiting for for so many years," Olender tells PRIDE.

Since his debut as a 2nd Steward on season nine of Below Deck, fans fell in love with Olender's sassy sense of humor, hard work ethic, and no-nonsense personality.

By taking his job so seriously, Olender has never interacted with any charter guests... until now.

"You get to a point where you just get broken! I'm seeing everyone else having such a great time with their flirting here and there. I saw an opportunity that was harmless to my crew. Ultimately, I asked permission from the Captain and I got the green light. I did everything by the book."

Olender meets the guest, Steven, on a New Year's Eve charter. When midnight strikes, the pair have a romantic first kiss and fans will get to watch it all go down this season.

Here's the gag... Olender may be dating Steven all these months later.

"I can tell you that I'm in a relationship, so you can interpret that how you will. Things have worked out in quite a nice way and I'm able to enjoy what everyone else has been enjoying all this time."


Regardless of who the lucky man might be, Olender is loving every second dating his current beau.

"I haven't seen myself in a relationship in awhile and I'm a crazy bitch! I wouldn't know that I'm this way if I hadn't gotten into this."

The reality star is always traveling for his job, which is very relatable for many people trying to navigate long distance relationships. Olender has some advice for anyone dealing with a similar situation.

"Ultimately, it's got to be what you want. If it's too hard to work for, then you shouldn't be working for it all. If you're willing to be away from each other for every six months and that doesn't cause too much of a problem, then you know it's right."

Below Deck premieres Monday, February 5, on Bravo. To see the full interview with Fraser Olender, check out the video below.

Fraser Olender is Officially Off the Market & Might Be Dating a 'Below Deck' Guestyoutu.be

InterviewsDatingTVVideoViralGayEntertainmentGay KissLGBTQ+Celebrities
celebritiesentertainmentbelow deckbravoreality tvgayromancerelationshipsgay datinginterviews
Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

