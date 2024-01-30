'RuPaul’s Drag Race' star Mirage on her shocking elimination & those shady ‘Untucked’ moments

Watching Mirage sashay away hurt. A fan favorite from the very first click-clack of her heels in the season 16 talent show, this Las Vegas-based queen seemed destined for the top four. But that inner saboteur can get even the best of us, and sadly following a lip sync against Geneva Karr her Drag Race journey came to an end (for now).

Don’t get it twisted, Mirage’s performance on the stage was one of the best we’ve seen. There were turns and dips and a lyricism to her body that was enthralling. There was just one little problem, she didn’t know the words to the song — not one. But does that mean we’ve stopped living for her? Absolutely not, in some ways her exit was even more iconic and tragic because audiences got a glimpse of just what we were missing out on by seeing her leave the Werk Room.

Something tells us, though, that this won’t be the last we see of this incredibly talented and lovable queen. For one thing, we can’t get her viral song “She’s Such a Bitch” out of our heads — and we are loving the remixes (including this one by The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula star Cynthia Doll).

PRIDE sat down with Mirage to talk about her time on the show, the drama in the Untucked room, and where her head was at leading into the lipsync.

PRIDE: I've enjoyed watching you so much this season. You have made such a huge splash, your song is an absolute bop, and watching your journey has been amazing. So that's my opinion on how you did this season. I'm curious how do you feel about your time on Drag Race? MIRAGE: Honestly, overall, it's been very positive. A pleasant surprise, but surprisingly positive. The reception of the song and the talent show were so unexpected. I didn't feel like I got that reception when I was there. So I didn't know how it was gonna be received by everybody. That is so hard. You put yourself out there and then you just have to wait and see how it goes. But the fans are living for you, are you feeling that love? Absolutely and I could not be more grateful. I just was like, 'I'm gonna leave it up to the universe for now. You can't worry about it.' And the universe got my back this time. I have to say I am completely obsessed with your heel-clacking talent show. What I want to know is are we getting a heel-clacking shoe line? A heel-clacking tour? What's next? There is a tour on the way. We just have to keep asking for it. We just have to keep bugging about it. I'm all in.

This season has been so much fun and so shady, Plane Jane and Amanda Tori Meating have been keeping Untucked very spicy, and one of my favorite moments was actually when you got up and booty-bumped the shade button! For someone who was right there, was the tension in the room as thick as it seemed on screen? I was living. It was not directed towards me so I thought it was so funny. I didn't think there was a lot of tension. Maybe that's because I'm just not as self-aware as some of the other girls, but I was living for it. I didn't feel tense at all. It mostly felt like fun shade to me, but what do you think? What was Plane's intent? And how do you feel about the fan reaction to the Untucked of it all? I feel like it is television at the end of the day. The girls are fine now and that's all that matters. Whether the intent was malicious or not. They figured it out and now we're just laughing at it. That's good, besides I remember the old school Untucked and these kids these days couldn't handle the shade! Right! She definitely caught us off guard. But at the end of the day, we're talking about it! So true! I want to talk about another one of my favorite moments this week which was your mirror chat when you were opening up about indigenous representation and your journey with that. Not that I'm not proud of my heritage of course but drag was more of a departure for me. So I'd never really combined the two in my head.