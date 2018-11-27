Kristen Stewart to Star in Lesbian Christmas Rom-Com Happiest Season

Kristen Stewart is all set to star in Happiest Season, an upcoming Christmas-themed romantic comedy featuring a same-sex couple!

You heard right! According to Hollywood Reporter, "Happiest Season portrays a young woman whose plan to propose to her girlfriend while at her family’s annual holiday party is upended when she discovers her partner hasn’t yet come out to her conservative parents."

IT'S A CHRISTMAS MIRACLE!!

But when is it coming? That's... uncertain.

Director Clea DuVall told Variety that production company TriStar acquired the rights to it back in April of this year. "Mary [Holland, her writing partner] and I are beyond thrilled… Happiest Season is extremely important to us, and we could not ask for a better team to collaborate with to bring it to the screen."

Holland added, "Teaming up with Clea to write Happiest Season has been a highlight of my life!"

Sadly, we haven't received any updates since then. Will we be getting it this Christmas? Not so sure. But we're certainly adding it to our Christmas lists...