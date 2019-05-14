Angelina Jolie & Michelle Pfeiffer Face Off in New Maleficent: Mistress of Evil Teaser Trailer

Two queens & acting legends in the same movie?!? Our gay hearts can't handle it!!

The new teaser trailer for Disney's upcoming Maleficent: Mistress of Evil film just dropped recently, and while we're never ones to pit two powerful women against each other, seeing Oscar-winner and LGBT ally Angelina Jolie's Maleficent go up against Michelle Pfeiffer's Queen Ingris made us gay scream in excitement! And we're 100 percent here for it!

While we still don't know much about the plot, according to the trailer's description, Mistress of Evil takes place several years after the original live-action Maleficent from 2014, and "continues to explore the complex relationship between the horned fairy and the soon-to-be queen Princess Aurora (Elle Fanning) as they form new alliances and face new adversaries in their struggle to protect the moors and the magical creatures that reside within."

Being the spooky, magic-loving gays we are, the trailer had us immediately hooked as soon as Angelina uttered the words "evil witch."

Watch the trailer for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil in the video below! And catch it in theaters on October 18, 2019!