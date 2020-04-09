Teen Angst & Queer Love Triangles Clash in Netflix's The Half Of It

Netflix's latest teen rom-com is a different kind of love story.

Created by lesbian Saving Face director Alice Wu, we meet Ellie Chu, a lonely introvert in a small town who spends the days watching old movies with her father and makes money by writing papers for her peers. Her life changes when kind-hearted jock, Paul, propositions her to write love letters to his crush, the smart and popular Aster. But as Paul and Ellie grow closer with time and Ellie and Aster's letters get more and more intimate, emotions run high as the teens navigate a truly modern love triangle.

"Love is not finding your perfect half," says Ellie in the first trailer. "It's the trying and the reaching and failing."

In a director's note, Wu reflected on what the film meant to her. "I used to think there was only one way to love. That A plus B minus C equals Love. Now that I’m older, I see there are more. So many more ways to love than I had ever imagined," she wrote. "The point of the film isn’t about who ends up with whom. It’s about three people who collide in a moment-in-time before going their separate ways, each now holding the piece of themselves that allows them to become the person they are meant to be."

The Half Of It premieres May 1 on Netflix. Watch the trailer below!