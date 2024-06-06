Scroll To Top
20 HILARIOUS reactions to Fenty's new pixie wig that have us CACKLING

Monet x change and rihanna in pixie wig
@lnfinitestarboy/X ; badgalriri'/Instagram

The internet did not disappoint because the memes are hilarious!


Singer and business mogul Rihanna just launched her first ad for her new hair care line, but instead of sparking interest in the products, people RAN to the internet to post hilarious memes mocking it.

One pixie wig in particular — though none were spared.

Rihanna may have first found success with her award-winning music career, but since her debut single "Pon De Replay" in 2005, she's been taking the business world by storm with her growing empire, which includes Fenty Beauty, Savage X Fenty, and Fenty Skin.

On June 4, the "We Found Love" singer shared a teaser ad for her new brand on her website and social media accounts, writing, "A new family is moving in! @fentyhair is pullin up and it's time to finally have the hair experience you've been waiting for."

But instead of cheering Rihanna on, many fans took to social media to mock her for releasing a hair care brand before dropping her next album and advertising a line of hair care products while wearing a bad wig throughout the ad. "Rihanna Fenty Hair campaign and she in wigs every take is sending me," one person wrote on X. Other people hilariously compared the short blonde wig to the mom from The Brady Bunch, while someone else referenced Beyonce's hair care company and an iconic Real Housewives of Atlanta star, "fenty hair this, cecred that… the reality is this all started with kenya moore hair care."

Basically, the memes were meme-ing, and we haven't stopped laughing since. So keep scrolling to check out the hilarious responses to Rihanna's Fenty Hair announcement!

