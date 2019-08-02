Scroll To Top
King Princess Remixed Iconic Big Little Lies Scream Into New Track

Now you don't even need to watch season two.

Rachel Kiley
By Rachel Kiley
August 02 2019 9:11 AM EDT

The second season of Big Little Lies may have fallen short of expectations, but you’d be hard pressed to find anyone who didn’t keep watching it just for the amazing performances. Or even just for the addition of Meryl Streep.

In fact, Meryl’s performance as the nosy, antagonistic Mary Louise Wright, who comes to town to investigate the mysterious “accidental” death of her son Perry, has already inspired new art on its own.

Queer pop fave King Princess dropped a track at the end of July called “Mary-Luiz (Plz Plz)” that’s a remix of one of the most memorable moments from Meryl’s time on the show—The Scream.

“My Perry. I just, I feel I’ve just wanted to scream,” Meryl says at the dinner table with Nicole Kidman and her twin boys one night. “So you know what I did? I did scream. Wanna hear?”

And she lets out the loudest, guttural scream as Nicole Kidman’s character gasps and tries to calm her down: “Mary Louise, Mary Louise, please!”

And there, right there, a new King Princess smash was born.

“this is a track very close to my heart and puss,” KP wrote when she shared this brilliance with the world. “Thank you to @ the real Meryl Streep for the feature.”

She later teased fans by joking that Meryl would be joining her at her Lollapalooza set yesterday which would have been so amazing it might have obliterated pop culture like a nuclear bomb, but of course, it was not to be.

But we’ve still got this absolute banger to get us through the remainder of the summer. At least something good came out of season two of Big Little Lies after all!!

