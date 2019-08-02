King Princess Remixed Iconic Big Little Lies Scream Into New Track

Now you don't even need to watch season two.

The second season of Big Little Lies may have fallen short of expectations, but you’d be hard pressed to find anyone who didn’t keep watching it just for the amazing performances. Or even just for the addition of Meryl Streep.

In fact, Meryl’s performance as the nosy, antagonistic Mary Louise Wright, who comes to town to investigate the mysterious “accidental” death of her son Perry, has already inspired new art on its own.

Queer pop fave King Princess dropped a track at the end of July called “Mary-Luiz (Plz Plz)” that’s a remix of one of the most memorable moments from Meryl’s time on the show—The Scream.

“My Perry. I just, I feel I’ve just wanted to scream,” Meryl says at the dinner table with Nicole Kidman and her twin boys one night. “So you know what I did? I did scream. Wanna hear?”

And she lets out the loudest, guttural scream as Nicole Kidman’s character gasps and tries to calm her down: “Mary Louise, Mary Louise, please!”

And there, right there, a new King Princess smash was born.

“this is a track very close to my heart and puss,” KP wrote when she shared this brilliance with the world. “Thank you to @ the real Meryl Streep for the feature.”

this is a track very close to my heart and puss. Thank you to skylar and logan for additional prod and good vibes in the studio all around. Special thanks to henry for the gik and the gak. Thank you to @ the real Meryl Streep for the feature. pic.twitter.com/mA9pEMj1S0 — King Princess (@KingPrincess69) July 30, 2019

She later teased fans by joking that Meryl would be joining her at her Lollapalooza set yesterday which would have been so amazing it might have obliterated pop culture like a nuclear bomb, but of course, it was not to be.

I don’t mean to startle you with this news, but Meryl will be coming out at lollapalooza with me. during my set. pic.twitter.com/SSKMEqdijd — King Princess (@KingPrincess69) July 30, 2019

But we’ve still got this absolute banger to get us through the remainder of the summer. At least something good came out of season two of Big Little Lies after all!!