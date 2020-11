Watch Miley Cyrus & Dua Lipa's Steamy, Sapphic Road Trip in 'Prisoner' Video

Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa are the pop power couple we never knew we needed in the steamy new music video for "Prisoner."

Following up "Midnight Sky," the track is the second song from Cyrus' upcoming studio album Plastic Hearts. The video catches Miley and Dua on a sapphic road trip, living it up and covered in blood, or is that cherry juice...

LGBTQ+ fans are freaking out over the queerness of it all:

Watch the music video below: