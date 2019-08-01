Geena Rocero Is Now Playboy's First Transgender Asian Playmate

It's the start of a new month, and Geena Rocero has officially started her reign as Playboy's August 2019 Playmate!

The Filipino fashion model and inspiring transgender activist just made history as the legendary men's entertainment magazine's first transgender Playmate of Asian descent. She follows in the footsteps of Ines Rau, who became Playboy's first openly trans Playmate ever back in 2017.

"PROUD to be the First Trans Asian Pacific Islander @PlayboyAugust Playmate!!!!" the model said in a recent Instgaram post commemorating the occasion.

"To now be a part of the ICONIC Playboy Family is a definite pinch me moment, as I think of that little Trans Filipina who grew up in the little alleys of Manila. Woah!!!!" she said when the news of her being a Playmate was first announced during Pride Month. "Thank you to all the trans models who paved the way for me @carolinecossey , @cnngrldsgn , Lea Super Sireyna, @thelaurenfoster , @crimsonaamistad , @therealtraceyafrica and to my Playmate sis @supa_ines , bisous mon amour."

"Trans women in @playboy. Issa new day," Transparent star Trace Lysette said in her Instagram story congratulating Geena. "Get it sis @geenarocero. And brains too!"

Playboy subscribers can check out Geena Rocero's entire, history-making feature story here!