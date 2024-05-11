Scroll To Top

PRIDE NEWSLETTER - 5/10/24

rachiepants

Hi Fam 🌈

This is not a drill, we repeat this is not a drill:Red, White, and Royal Blue is officially getting a sequel. Because, well, we deserve nice things. But that’s not the only nice thing that we got this week!

We caught up with Alyssa Edwards and Latrice Royale, who are both staying booked and blessed and dished on their new shows The GOAT and We’re Here, respectively. We also celebrated queer joy watching twin brothers come out to their parents and reminisce about our bisexual awakenings thanks to 25 years of watching The Mummy. Oh, and we got to witness Stormy Daniels brutalize Donald Trump aka the Orange Turd (her words 😉).

To top it off, we delved into a complicated issue of identifying as a lesbian today, in a time when a certain community (*cough* TERFS *cough*) is trying to claim it and problematize it. Yeah, we’re NOT doing that. Two of PRIDE’s own proud lesbians break down what that identity means to them now, and why we will NEVER let the haters have it.Plus, check out what the staff of PRIDE have been up to this week below! ⬇️

Cheers!

Rachel Shatto, Editor-in-Chief

A ‘Red, White, and Royal Blue’ sequel is CONFIRMED, here’s what we know

Courtesy of Prime Video

Top 5 times Stormy Daniels DESTROYED Trump during her testimony and made us CACKLE

Shutterstock

Alyssa Edwards opens up on her emotional journey to self-love on 'The GOAT' (exclusive)

Freevee / Instagram @alyssaedwards_1

10 sexy pics that prove 'Drag Race's The Vivienne has entered her twunk era

Instagram @thevivienne_

COWARDLY Target kills its LGBTQ+ Pride Month merch, bends knee to right-wing hate

Shutterstock

Watch these twins come out to their parents at the same time in sweet viral video

The Monastero Twins

‘The Mummy’ has been turning fans bi for 25 years — here are our other bisexual awakening movies

Courtesy of Universal

'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' offers modern thrills & nostalgic joys — but is it queer?

Ccourtesy of 20th Century Studios

Watch: ‘Dr. Jackie’ returns in this star-studded trailer for season 2 (Exclusive)

Courtesy of OUTtv

Reclaiming lesbian: Why the label ISN'T problematic & the TERFs can't have it

Shutterstock

Your guide to every Pride celebration happening in the U.S. in 2024

Shutterstock

Looking for bold statements, sensual experiences, and stylish accessories? Explore The Pride Store's top new arrivals for May!

Courtesy The Pride Store

🏳️‍🌈 PRIDE IN THE STREETS! 🏳️‍🌈

PRIDE’s Ricky Cornish partied all weekend in Las Vegas with his best friend Karsyn for her birthday! The duo hit up Encore Beach Club and then saw T-Pain open for Snoop Dogg (AKA DJ Snoopadelic) during an unreal DJ set at Ayu Dayclub. Could a birthday be spent any other way?! For any visitors heading to Sin City soon, then keep it tuned here to see all the hot spots that Ricky hits up in Vegas.

  

Ricky's not the only one taking advantage of the warm weather! I headed down to Southern California for a day at Universal Studios where I soaked up some vitamin D, bopped around Super Nintendo World, rode all the rides (literally), ate a donut the size of my head, and lived my Fay Wray fantasy!

PRIDE ON OUR SCREENS 👀

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes; Doctor Who; We Can Do Hard Things

Here’s what we’re watching, listening, and vibing to this weekend!

🎥 In theaters: Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Summer blockbuster season has begun and its opening with a simian banger, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Despite being the fourth film in the rebooted series a time jump to the distant future makes the series feel fresh and exciting again. Is it queer? Read our review to find out. In theaters today.

📺 Stream & Chill: Doctor Who

AT LAST! Our gay Timelord's TARDIS has landed. Out actor Ncuti Gatwa takes over as the iconic Doctor and gets ready to face off with his greatest and most powerful foe yet, The Maestro, played by none other than Jinkx Monsoon. This season also stars Jonathan Groff and trans actor Pete MacHale and is set to be the queerest season ever. We are seated. Doctor Who is streaming today on Disney+.

🎧 In our ears: We Can Do Hard Things

This week one of our favorite podcasts, We Can Do Hard Things, sat down with one of our favorite athletes, Brittney Griner. Hosts Glennon Doyle and Abby Wambach sat down with the basketball star to talk about her terrifying time in Russia, coming out, healing from trauma, and her joy over becoming a parent.

THIS IS WHAT PRIDE LOOKS LIKE ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜

Would you like to be featured in the PRIDE newsletter? Smash that reply button and send us a photo of your queer joy, along with your name and city for a chance to be featured right here! Thank you for being a part of our rainbow family!

author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

