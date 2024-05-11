PRIDE NEWSLETTER - 5/10/24

Hi Fam 🌈

This is not a drill, we repeat this is not a drill:Red, White, and Royal Blue is officially getting a sequel. Because, well, we deserve nice things. But that’s not the only nice thing that we got this week!

We caught up with Alyssa Edwards and Latrice Royale, who are both staying booked and blessed and dished on their new shows The GOAT and We’re Here, respectively. We also celebrated queer joy watching twin brothers come out to their parents and reminisce about our bisexual awakenings thanks to 25 years of watching The Mummy. Oh, and we got to witness Stormy Daniels brutalize Donald Trump aka the Orange Turd (her words 😉).

To top it off, we delved into a complicated issue of identifying as a lesbian today, in a time when a certain community (*cough* TERFS *cough*) is trying to claim it and problematize it. Yeah, we’re NOT doing that. Two of PRIDE’s own proud lesbians break down what that identity means to them now, and why we will NEVER let the haters have it.Plus, check out what the staff of PRIDE have been up to this week below! ⬇️

Top 5 times Stormy Daniels DESTROYED Trump during her testimony and made us CACKLE Shutterstock

Watch these twins come out to their parents at the same time in sweet viral video The Monastero Twins

PRIDE ON OUR SCREENS 👀 Here’s what we’re watching, listening, and vibing to this weekend! 🎥 In theaters: Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Summer blockbuster season has begun and its opening with a simian banger, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Despite being the fourth film in the rebooted series a time jump to the distant future makes the series feel fresh and exciting again. Is it queer? Read our review to find out. In theaters today. 📺 Stream & Chill: Doctor Who AT LAST! Our gay Timelord's TARDIS has landed. Out actor Ncuti Gatwa takes over as the iconic Doctor and gets ready to face off with his greatest and most powerful foe yet, The Maestro, played by none other than Jinkx Monsoon. This season also stars Jonathan Groff and trans actor Pete MacHale and is set to be the queerest season ever. We are seated. Doctor Who is streaming today on Disney+. 🎧 In our ears: We Can Do Hard Things This week one of our favorite podcasts, We Can Do Hard Things, sat down with one of our favorite athletes, Brittney Griner. Hosts Glennon Doyle and Abby Wambach sat down with the basketball star to talk about her terrifying time in Russia, coming out, healing from trauma, and her joy over becoming a parent.

