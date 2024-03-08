Pride Newsletter - March 8, 2024

Hi Fam,

What a week! Between the roller coaster of Super Tuesday and Nicholas Galtizine 👏repeatedly 👏breaking 👏 the internet, we don't blame you for needing a second to catch your breath.

We’ve been staying busy, too.

This week PRIDE sat down with Felix Fox, Bowen Yang, and Manila Luzon. A gay explains why Kate Middleton has entered her cryptid era. The conservatives kept us cackling with their embarrassing antics including Lauren Boebert’s bizarre response to being asked about her ‘Beetlejuice’ fondling scandal and Moms for Liberty's Bridget Ziegler got absolutely read for filth to her face by one heroic teacher. We explore many, many ways to identify as poly. Plus, what the staff of PRIDE have been up to this week. Check it out below! ⬇️

🏳️‍🌈 PRIDE IN THE STREETS! 🏳️‍🌈 Pride.com's Andrew J. Stillman covered the pre-season sneak peak luncheon for the 47th season of Broadway San Diego, as well as attended a viewing of MJ: The Musical. Check him out with some of the talent from the upcoming season!

He also attended a pre-screening for the upcoming Lionsgate horror film, Imaginary, which he involves the phenomena of paracosm and the dangers of imaginary friends... and imaginary worlds.

I headed to the polls to cast my vote during Super Tuesday! This election year may be the most important one of our lives. If you think our rights, health, hearts, and mental well-being aren't on the ballot, think again. We like to keep it light and fun at PRIDE but don't forget to advocate for yourself everywhere, especially in the polling booth. If we get discouraged, they win, and they know it. In other words, Nolite te Bastardes Carborundorum, VOTE!

PRIDE ON OUR SCREENS 👀 Here's what we're watching, listening, and vibing to this weekend!

In VOD: 'T-Blockers' Courtesy of Dark Star Pictures The latest from trans wunderkind director Alice Maio Mackay (So Vam, Bad Girl Boogey) follows a group of young queer friends who have to do battle with ancient parasites that thrive on hatred and cause violent outbursts, in their small town.

TV & chill: Hannah Gadsby's Gender Agenda Matt Crossick / Netflix Hannah Gadsby changed comedy with their special Nanette, and they aren't done yet! This tie around the queer comic is back and has brought along friends, seven of the world’s funniest genderqueer comedians: ALOK, Asha Ward, Chloe Petts, DeAnne Smith, Jes Tom, Krishna Istha, and Mx. Dahlia Belle for this new Netflix comedy special

In our ears: White Hot Heist (Season 2) Courtesy of Audible The hilarious podcast featuring the talents of Bowen Yang Cynthia Nixon, Jane Lynch, Shannon Woodward, Abbi Jacobson, Bianca Del Rio, Stephanie Beatriz, Tony Kushner, Cheyenne Jackson, Katya Zamolodchikov, Sara Ramírez, Joel Kim Booster, and more is back! Fresh off the heisting hijinks of season one — which included melting down a top secret government sperm bank under the Space Needle, don't ask, just go with it — Judy Fink (Bowen Yang) and his gang return to face off with their greatest adversary: A true crime reporter.

