Scroll To Top

Pride Newsletter - March 8, 2024

rachiepants

Hi Fam,

What a week! Between the roller coaster of Super Tuesday and Nicholas Galtizine 👏repeatedly 👏breaking 👏 the internet, we don't blame you for needing a second to catch your breath.

We’ve been staying busy, too.

This week PRIDE sat down with Felix Fox, Bowen Yang, and Manila Luzon. A gay explains why Kate Middleton has entered her cryptid era. The conservatives kept us cackling with their embarrassing antics including Lauren Boebert’s bizarre response to being asked about her ‘Beetlejuice’ fondling scandal and Moms for Liberty's Bridget Ziegler got absolutely read for filth to her face by one heroic teacher. We explore many, many ways to identify as poly. Plus, what the staff of PRIDE have been up to this week. Check it out below! ⬇️

Cheers 🌈 Rachel


Adult star Felix Fox says he ‘loves’ how much his fans lust over him

Instagram @myfelixfox

Bowen Yang dishes on his steamy kisses with Sydney Sweeney on 'SNL' & we're double jealous

Instagram @fayedunaway @sydney_sweeney

Watch this teacher BRUTALLY call out Moms for Liberty's Bridget Ziegler to her face

Sarasota Schools

Nicholas Galitzine breaks the internet with queer sex scenes & he could NOT be more proud

SKY

Kate Middleton's disappearance conspiracy: a gay guy explains

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Lauren Boebert on 'Beetlejuice' fondling scandal:  'You should see me in church!' Um, what?

Shutterstock

Manila Luzon was so excited to ‘smell’ Madonna while joining her on tour

8 Sapphic outlaw movies get you in the mood for 'Love Lies Bleeding'

New Line Cinema; A24; Summit Entertainment

How many types of 'poly' are there and how do I tell the difference?

Shutterstock

The Werkroom's artistic rebellion transforms pop culture icons into queer fantasies

Courtesy The Werkroom

🏳️‍🌈 PRIDE IN THE STREETS! 🏳️‍🌈

Pride.com's Andrew J. Stillman covered the pre-season sneak peak luncheon for the 47th season of Broadway San Diego, as well as attended a viewing of MJ: The Musical. Check him out with some of the talent from the upcoming season!

  

  

He also attended a pre-screening for the upcoming Lionsgate horror film, Imaginary, which he involves the phenomena of paracosm and the dangers of imaginary friends... and imaginary worlds.

  

  

I headed to the polls to cast my vote during Super Tuesday! This election year may be the most important one of our lives. If you think our rights, health, hearts, and mental well-being aren't on the ballot, think again. We like to keep it light and fun at PRIDE but don't forget to advocate for yourself everywhere, especially in the polling booth. If we get discouraged, they win, and they know it. In other words, Nolite te Bastardes Carborundorum, VOTE!

PRIDE ON OUR SCREENS 👀

Here's what we're watching, listening, and vibing to this weekend!

In VOD: 'T-Blockers'

T-Blockers

Courtesy of Dark Star Pictures

The latest from trans wunderkind director Alice Maio Mackay (So Vam, Bad Girl Boogey) follows a group of young queer friends who have to do battle with ancient parasites that thrive on hatred and cause violent outbursts, in their small town.

TV & chill: Hannah Gadsby's Gender Agenda

From left, Jes Tom, Chloe Petts, Asha Ward, Krishna Istha, Mx. Dahlia Belle, DeAnne Smith, ALOK and Hannah Gadsby at the Alexandra Palace in London

Matt Crossick / Netflix

Hannah Gadsby changed comedy with their special Nanette, and they aren't done yet! This tie around the queer comic is back and has brought along friends, seven of the world’s funniest genderqueer comedians: ALOK, Asha Ward, Chloe Petts, DeAnne Smith, Jes Tom, Krishna Istha, and Mx. Dahlia Belle for this new Netflix comedy special

In our ears: White Hot Heist (Season 2)

White hot heist logo

Courtesy of Audible

The hilarious podcast featuring the talents of Bowen Yang Cynthia Nixon, Jane Lynch, Shannon Woodward, Abbi Jacobson, Bianca Del Rio, Stephanie Beatriz, Tony Kushner, Cheyenne Jackson, Katya Zamolodchikov, Sara Ramírez, Joel Kim Booster, and more is back!

Fresh off the heisting hijinks of season one — which included melting down a top secret government sperm bank under the Space Needle, don't ask, just go with it — Judy Fink (Bowen Yang) and his gang return to face off with their greatest adversary: A true crime reporter.

THIS IS WHAT PRIDE LOOKS LIKE ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜

Queer friends

Shutterstock

Would you like to be featured in the PRIDE newsletter? Smash that reply button and send us a photo of your queer joy, along with your name and city for a chance to be featured right here! Thank you for being a part of our rainbow family!

Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena Drea de Mateo Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

45 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Read Full Bio