Manila Luzon was so excited to ‘smell’ Madonna while joining her on tour

The RuPaul's Drag Race superstar really lived her best life while performing with the Queen of Pop.

rickycornish

I mean, wouldn't you sniff her?

Manila Luzon is just one of the stars from RuPaul's Drag Race to join Madonna on one of her stops on her Celebration Tour.

She joins good company with Trinity the Tuck, Diplo, Donatella Versace, Julia Garner, and many more celebs making surprise appearances during the Queen of Pop's performance for her timeless anthem "Vogue."

As a massive fan since a young age, this was a moment Luzon will remember forever.

"Madonna's been such a huge inspiration for me since I was a child and she's been a huge inspiration for my drag. This [was my] chance to look at Madonna, touch her skin, feel her sweat, [and] smell her! It was so thrilling to be part of her show," Luzon tells PRIDE.

Besides hanging out with Madonna on her iconic tour, Luzon is staying busier than ever by appearing in Alaska 5000's upcoming musical Drag: The Musical.

"The show is about two competing drag bars. We love to try one-up each other. I think that it's going to be a really fun experience because Alaska had a huge part in writing this musical. I'm really excited about this musical."

The queen clearly loves being on a stage and sharing it with her fellow drag artists. Fans can currently watch the second season of Luzon's Drag Den, which is a drag competition show based in the Philippines that's streaming now on Prime Video.

"Right now, we're halfway through the second season of Drag Den. This show has honestly been one of my proudest moments. The drag in the Philippines is so good. It's my favorite drag in the world. I'm so proud to give a place for these people and to show off their art."

Although she's giving us plenty of entertainment to kick off 2024, the star is well aware what's at stake for the LGBTQ+ community as it is an election year.

"I'm scared myself, but fear should not dictate our lives. We need to be vigilant. We have to fight for what we deserve. Nothing is handed to us. We really have to make sure that we join together and we have to make sure that we go out and register to vote."

Could Manila Luzon Be the Next Host of 'RuPaul's Drag Race'?youtu.be

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

