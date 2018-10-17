Orange Is the New Black Is Ending After the 7th Season

Although nothing lasts forever, it's still incredibly sad when you have to see one of your favorite shows end. You get so invested in and spend so much time seeing characters grow and change throughout their storylines that when you actually see a show's finale, you can't help but get emotional...

That will most definitely be the case with next year's upcoming seventh season of Orange Is the New Black, which will be the Netflix original's last.

Warning: This may make you cry. The Final Season, 2019. #OITNB pic.twitter.com/bUp2yY0aoK — Orange Is the New... (@OITNB) October 17, 2018

The announcement was made via Twitter earlier today, and while we can't say we didn't see this coming, we still weren't totally ready for it. (We don't think we'll ever be.)

At least we'll always be able to binge watch our fave moments from the show on Netflix. There will always be a place in our heart for the ladies of Litchfield...