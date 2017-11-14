This Donor Patient Found Her Girlfriend (and Kidney) on Tinder & Their Story Is Heartwarming

Alana and Lori met on Tinder in 2015. Mere months later, both of their lives changed when Lori realized she was a match for Alana's desperately needed kidney transplant.

"Who knew that when we both swiped right on Tinder that day, that we would be more than just girlfriends but that she would be my kidney donor!" Alana wrote on Facebook. "It's so funny how things work out."

We first met Lori and Alana in November of 2015, when a video went viral of Lori surprising her girlfriend with test results that would allow the two to have a kidney transplant. Alana, who has lupus and had been on New York's transplant list for years, broke into tears over her girlfriend's shocking birthday surprise.

Now, almost two years later, we get to follow up with the couple. Documenting the "two families that test the true limits of love and sacrifice," Fuse has recorded Lori and Alana's journey together in a moving documentary titled Bean. "If the kidney transplant proves successful, Duran's life expectancy would triple. But if it doesn't...the consequences would be crushing."

Bean premieres on Fuse.tv and the Fuse TV app this Saturday, November 18 at 10am and 10pm. Watch the trailer below!