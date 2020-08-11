Heather Morris Honors Glee Romance With Naya Rivera in Emotional Video

In an emotional new video, Glee star Heather Morris mourns the loss of her friend Naya Rivera and offers some words of comfort for fans of their iconic television romance.

Last month, Rivera passed away during a boating accident at a Southern California lake. Family, friends, and Gleeks have been mourning the 33-year-old actress ever since.

Morris played Brittany opposite of Rivera's Santana, a queer power couple who became a landmark moment in LGBTQ+ representation and inspired fans around the world. Morris honored that legacy in an emotional video on Instagram yesterday.

"I’ve been feeling really heavy lately," Morris begins. "I've been feeling this aching in my heart to connect with my fans, to connect with everybody who's been feeling lost and confused at this time."

Morris began gaining followers after Rivera's death, quickly reaching 1 million on Instagram. When the social media milestone happened, she initially said she resented the new followers because "I gained them from a tragedy," but now she's embraced the loving and supportive audience. She acknowledges what the relationship between Brittany and Santana meant to Glee fans around the world.

"Most of you felt like it was an inspiration to become your best self. I want you to know that that was never lost on me. It was never lost on Naya. We both knew how special that was. I think she knew a little bit more than I did."

"The writers also knew that, as well," she continues. "They were basically writing for the fans."

Morris begins crying as she notes the gift Rivera shared with her as well as fans.

"I felt a really deep need to connect to all of you right now because I just know how important our relationship was to you all. And I know a lot of you feel very lost and very far away from what happened, maybe a little bit confused. And that’s completely normal. But I felt like I owed it to you guys because I think the fans were such a huge impact on our storyline, and I want to thank you all for being such advocates and so supportive of Santana and Brittany’s relationship because without you guys it never would have existed. You guys helped create something for the writers and for Naya and I that made an impact that will last for a lifetime and beyond that."

Watch Heather's emotional tribute to Naya below.