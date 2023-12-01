Scroll To Top
Music

Glee Stars Lend Vocals To Unreleased Naya Rivera Song For Charity

'Glee' Stars Lend Vocals To Unreleased Naya Rivera Song For Charity

Naya Rivera
GIO_LE/Shutterstock

Proceeds from "Prayer for the Broken" will benefit Alexandria House.

rachelkiley

Former castmates of Glee star Naya Rivera are lending their voices to a previously unreleased song in honor of the actress.

“Prayer for the Broken” was recorded by Rivera back in 2012, but never officially released to the public. Kevin McHale, Heather Morris, Amber Riley, Jenna Ushkowitz, Ashley Fink, and Vanessa Lengies all came together to add background vocals to the track before it was released today as part of a charity fundraiser.

“We wanted to do something to honor her. Put out something positive from such a horrible, horrible event,” McHale told E! News.

The Snixxmas Charity Fundraiser was launched in Rivera’s honor in 2020, following her unexpected death earlier that year. For the next two weeks, proceeds from the song will go towards the drive to benefit Alexandria House, an LA-based transitional residence supporting women and children.



“Naya Rivera’s steadfast support of Alexandria House exemplified her dedication to charitable causes and her commitment to uplifting the lives of those in need, and this fundraiser continues her tradition of kindness and philanthropy in this season of giving,” reads a statement on the website.

The song was written by Lindy Robbins and Isaac Hasson, and the posthumous release featuring a selection of Glee cast members has been given their blessing, as well as that of Rivera’s mother, Yolanda Previtire.

“It's just a really special song now that we'll have and more importantly, the fans will have, to be able to hear her voice again,” Ushkowitz said.

"Prayer for the Broken" is available to stream, and is also available for purchase. The Snixxmas Charity Fundraiser is also accepting direct donations via their website.

MusicGleeTVEntertainmentCelebrities
amber rileyashley finkheather morrisjenna ushkowitzkevin mchalenaya riveravanessa lengiessnixxmas charity fundraisergleeprayer for the brokenalexandria house
author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio