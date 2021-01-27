Scroll To Top
#Celebrities

Halsey Announces She's Pregnant

halsey-announces-pregnancy-first-child-v2.jpg

The bi pop queen and music icon is expecting!

Raffy Ermac
By Raffy Ermac
January 27 2021 12:50 PM EST

Singer-songwriter and pop queen Halsey took to social media today to surprise fans with news that she's expecting her first child! 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)

"Surprise!" the Grammy nominee and bi icon simply captioned an Instagram post of a super cute mother-to-be photoshoot she did with photographer Sam Dameshek

As expected, fans flooded the comment section of the post with love and support at the wonderful news! 

"Congratulations mama!" one commenter said.

"I love you with all my heart!!! We’re all so happy for you!! You’re gonna be the best mom ever," wrote another. 

Congrats, Halsey!

Tags: #Celebrities, #Music, #Entertainment, #Women, #Kids, #Halsey
Ricky Martin

From our Sponsors

READER COMMENTS ()

    Latest News