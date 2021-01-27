Halsey Announces She's Pregnant

The bi pop queen and music icon is expecting!

Singer-songwriter and pop queen Halsey took to social media today to surprise fans with news that she's expecting her first child!

"Surprise!" the Grammy nominee and bi icon simply captioned an Instagram post of a super cute mother-to-be photoshoot she did with photographer Sam Dameshek.

As expected, fans flooded the comment section of the post with love and support at the wonderful news!

"Congratulations mama!" one commenter said.

"I love you with all my heart!!! We’re all so happy for you!! You’re gonna be the best mom ever," wrote another.

Congrats, Halsey!