Kesha Talks Making Her Band Stay in Haunted Houses & Hunt UFOs

Plus, find out when her new series about the paranormal premieres.

Kesha is getting ready to premiere her new Discovery+ series exploring haunted phenomena, but that’s not something new for the pop star.

The singer has spoken on numerous occasions about her belief in the paranormal, including what she says was a sexual encounter with an actual ghost. And it turns out she’s a big fan of seeking out the potentially supernatural while on the road for her career.

“When I go on tour, the band and dancers are like, ‘Let’s stay at the W’ and I’m like, ‘Nope, we’re going to Amarillo, Texas. And we’re staying in a haunted whorehouse,’” she told Andy Cohen on SiriusXM recently. “And they’re like, ‘You’re such a b*tch.’”

Camping out to look for aliens is apparently also a favorite for the “We R Who We R” singer when she’s with her crew.

But although not everyone might be into crashing at haunted houses for the night, Kesha seems to have a good relationship with the people in her professional entourage, with many of them having stuck by her through it all.

“My dancers have been with me for 12 years, honey, if they did not like it, they could have gone,” she said. “They love it because I’m a crazy motherf*cker.”

The first season of the show, Conjuring Kesha, will see her head off to places like a supposedly haunted state penitentiary to check for ghosts and the California mountains on a quest for Bigfoot, bringing friends, collaborators, and paranormal experts along for the ride.

“To me, the supernatural comes naturally,” Kesha said. “It started with my insatiable curiosity, my eternal searching for something bigger than myself. This has motivated my art, informed my music and has given a purpose to my entire life. It’s an eternal search for proof of God. But it’s the adventures that I have with my friends that take these pilgrimages to the next level and make them a reality.”

Check out the new trailer for the six-episode series ahead of its premiere Friday, July 8 on Discovery+.

