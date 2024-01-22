Scroll To Top
Alaska puts Lea Michele on blast for snubbing her and Katya at Grammys

Alaska, Lea Michele
Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock, lev radin/Shutterstock

The Drag Race star is spilling the 2017 Grammys tea.

rachelkiley

Lea Michele is coming under fire yet again after allegedly snubbing a couple of drag queens at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

During a recent episode of Race Chaser, RuPaul's Drag Race stars Alaska and Willam were discussing the Princess Poppy stunt at this year’s Emmy Awards, where she opted to go in full troll makeup to make a statement and turn some heads.

This led to Alaska sharing her own award show experience, which sounded less than stellar.

“I’ve been a few mainstream awards shows in drag,” she said. “I went to the Grammys one year, because Katya and I were invited. Celebrities are mortified of drag queens, because we represent the sort of facade. We pull the curtain back of the facade of what Hollywood is. We make fun of it.”

Continuing, she added, “People wouldn’t look us in the eye. Like, Lea Michele looked through us, wouldn’t even acknowledge that we exist. Kris Jenner was there just looking so mad at her life that it had come to this. She was hosting the E! carpet, and just looked so miserable.”

Of course, we don’t actually know what went down, especially considering the red carpet at these events can be pretty hectic. But Michele has a reputation for not being the easiest person to be around, and that’s something that appears to have still been the case, at least, in 2017.

Still, the point of Alaska’s comments seemed to be less about dragging Michele specifically and more about celebrities not knowing how to interact with people essentially dressed up in the same over-the-top way as they generally are for awards shows but with the acknowledgement that their looks are super extra being the whole purpose.

In that sense, perhaps Princess Poppy’s troll getup was actually easier for Emmy attendees to take in than traditional drag.

DragQueensEntertainmentCelebrities
alaskadrag queensgrammy awardskatyalea micheleprincess poppyrace chaserrupauls drag racewillam
Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

