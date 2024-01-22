Alaska puts Lea Michele on blast for snubbing her and Katya at Grammys

Lea Michele is coming under fire yet again after allegedly snubbing a couple of drag queens at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

During a recent episode of Race Chaser, RuPaul's Drag Race stars Alaska and Willam were discussing the Princess Poppy stunt at this year’s Emmy Awards, where she opted to go in full troll makeup to make a statement and turn some heads.

This led to Alaska sharing her own award show experience, which sounded less than stellar.

“I’ve been a few mainstream awards shows in drag,” she said. “I went to the Grammys one year, because Katya and I were invited. Celebrities are mortified of drag queens, because we represent the sort of facade. We pull the curtain back of the facade of what Hollywood is. We make fun of it.”

Continuing, she added, “People wouldn’t look us in the eye. Like, Lea Michele looked through us, wouldn’t even acknowledge that we exist. Kris Jenner was there just looking so mad at her life that it had come to this. She was hosting the E! carpet, and just looked so miserable.”