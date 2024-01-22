Scroll To Top
DragQueens

Jaymes Mansfield just gave birth to a chaotic new drag daughter... and it's me!

Jaymes Mansfield just gave birth to a chaotic new drag daughter... and it's me!

Drag Queens Ricky Cornish Jaymes Mansfield
Ricky Cornish

Watch out RuPaul's Drag Race... there's a new queen on the scene! Here's what it was like to be transformed by the best.

rickycornish

This will be my whole personality for a long time.

Jaymes Mansfield won over the hearts ofRuPaul's Drag Race fans back on season nine and on the eighth season of All Stars. Many considered her eliminations on both seasons to be far too early.

Even though she never snatched the crown, the queen has stayed booked and busy. By moving to Las Vegas, Nevada, Mansfield is now a regular performer at Señor Frogs Drag Brunch on The Strip and keeps fans fed with her weekly content on YouTube.

On her YouTube channel, fans get to watch her style wigs, collab with other Drag Race queens, and even give birth on camera! Well, sorta kinda...

@rickycornish

Replying to @jeremy ✨ First time getting in drag! ❤️ #jaymesmansfield #dragrace #rupaulsdragrace #rpdr #gay #lgbt #pride

The queen has invited guests onto her show to put them in drag for the first time, which in turn, means she's expanding her Mansfield drag family!

Her latest addition? Yours truly!

Let me just tell you... getting in drag for the first time by Jaymes Mansfield is just as exciting as it sounds!

This queen truly transformed me in ways I never even knew were possible. Not only does she put me in jaw-dropping drag, but she also serves as excellent host by getting all the tea.

If you don't believe me, just check out the family resemblance in the picture below.

Thankfully there were no mirrors or monitors present during the entire transformation, so I had no clue what I would look like! This was my first time ever getting in drag, after all.

Even my best friend commented on the fact that my "whole mood" changed when I finally looked at myself in the mirror. Girl... I was feeling it!

Plus, Jaymes Mansfield is as personable as they come. She asked me all about my favorite moments as a journalist, accepting my sexuality, and even growing up in Las Vegas.

The only issue is that I'm used to interviewing people, so I had plenty of questions for the queen myself! Ms. Mansfield definitely had her hands full with me because I literally don't shut up. However, she gave me some hilarious gossip about filming All Stars (watch the video to catch that tea!), so you're welcome America!

So, what are you waiting for?! Check out the full transformation in the video below.

Ricky Mansfield is born!

Entertainment Host & TikTok Sensation Ricky Cornish Gets a Drag Makeover!youtu.be

From Your Site Articles
DragQueensTVVideoRuPaulsDragRaceViralTikTokEntertainmentLifestyleLGBTQ+Celebrities
interviewscelebritiesentertainmentdragrupaul's drag racericky cornishjaymes mansfielddrag racedrag queens
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Read Full Bio