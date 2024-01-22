Jaymes Mansfield just gave birth to a chaotic new drag daughter... and it's me!

This will be my whole personality for a long time.

Jaymes Mansfield won over the hearts ofRuPaul's Drag Race fans back on season nine and on the eighth season of All Stars. Many considered her eliminations on both seasons to be far too early.

Even though she never snatched the crown, the queen has stayed booked and busy. By moving to Las Vegas, Nevada, Mansfield is now a regular performer at Señor Frogs Drag Brunch on The Strip and keeps fans fed with her weekly content on YouTube.

On her YouTube channel, fans get to watch her style wigs, collab with other Drag Race queens, and even give birth on camera! Well, sorta kinda...

@rickycornish Replying to @jeremy ✨ First time getting in drag! ❤️ #jaymesmansfield #dragrace #rupaulsdragrace #rpdr #gay #lgbt #pride

The queen has invited guests onto her show to put them in drag for the first time, which in turn, means she's expanding her Mansfield drag family!

Her latest addition? Yours truly!

Let me just tell you... getting in drag for the first time by Jaymes Mansfield is just as exciting as it sounds!

This queen truly transformed me in ways I never even knew were possible. Not only does she put me in jaw-dropping drag, but she also serves as excellent host by getting all the tea.

If you don't believe me, just check out the family resemblance in the picture below.

Thankfully there were no mirrors or monitors present during the entire transformation, so I had no clue what I would look like! This was my first time ever getting in drag, after all.

Even my best friend commented on the fact that my "whole mood" changed when I finally looked at myself in the mirror. Girl... I was feeling it!

Plus, Jaymes Mansfield is as personable as they come. She asked me all about my favorite moments as a journalist, accepting my sexuality, and even growing up in Las Vegas.

The only issue is that I'm used to interviewing people, so I had plenty of questions for the queen myself! Ms. Mansfield definitely had her hands full with me because I literally don't shut up. However, she gave me some hilarious gossip about filming All Stars (watch the video to catch that tea!), so you're welcome America!

So, what are you waiting for?! Check out the full transformation in the video below.

Ricky Mansfield is born!