Was Bad Bunny really spotted cozying up to a man at a gay bar?

A viral video of Bad Bunny has some fans asking questions — but what's really going on?

On Monday, a three-second video circulated on X (formerly known as Twitter) that shows the rapper being affectionate with a man at a club. He hugs him and kisses his cheek and...the video ends.

The clip appears to have originated on TikTok, where @wet.wiener wrote "Bad bunny had a while [sic] night in Nashville" and "Ig that's some way to say hello..."

It is, unfortunately, a great example of how misinformation spreads online. The TikToker's original post alone made insinuations, but the identifying information for the video was cropped out by the time it hit X, making it difficult for people to track down the original post.

That left folks on X jumping to their own conclusions — aided by accounts like @LyricVault , which picked up 1.4 million views when they falsely claimed "Bad Bunny was recently spotted in a gay bar in Nashville."

Now, @LyricVault notes in their bio that they are a "satire" account, though it's frequently unclear whether they realize "satire" is a different category of humor from "shitposting." Additionally, it's obvious there are far too many people who just scroll through tweets without checking the bios of the source, only seeing the blue check mark Elon Musk stripped of all meaning and assuming something is likely true.

After some time, Bad Bunny fans starting chiming in with further information to clear things up.

The rapper apparently partied at Barstool Nashville, which is not a gay bar, after his May 11 concert in Tennessee. He took selfies with fans and appeared to be having a great time all around. The original clip appears to confirm this location, as the video is tagged with the name of the bar.

And the other man in that three second clip? Streets say it was Bad Bunny's youngest brother, Bysael Martínez Ocasio.