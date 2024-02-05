Bad Bunny leaves little to the imagination in sexy new bathtub pics

Our thirst hath both been teased and quenched simultaneously, and we once again have Bad Bunny to thank.

Taking to his Instagram account — which now only has three total posts — the 29-year-old Puerto Rican rapper posted a series of shirtless pictures of himself in a tub with the simple caption “baño,” which means “bathroom.”

In the carousel of photos, the first three are of Bunny posing and showing off his upper chest and arm tattoos while soaking wet and bubbly, pouting his lips and giving the camera some serious “come here” bedroom eyes.