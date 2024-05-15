Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke's sizzling chemistry has 'House of the Dragon' fans thirsty AF

Season one of House of the Dragon may have been about incestuous relationships and bonding with dragons, but it looks like season two will be all about the chemistry between the dueling queens of Westeros, and we’re here for it!

The cast of the show is currently on a press tour to promote the upcoming season, and the two stars — nonbinary actor Emma D’Arcy (Rhaenyra Targaryen) and Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower) — have just set the internet ablaze with an Entertainment Weekly cover shoot that is so smoking hot we’re starting to think dragons are real.

The live cover is currently going viral on X (formerly Twitter) and shows D’Arcy and Cooke slowly dancing around each other while they make intense eye contact — the sexual tension is off the charts! And yet, somehow, the photoshoot is even hotter. In the photos, D’Arcy is wearing a black suit and a white shirt with an oversized collar, while Cooks is wearing a shimmery emerald green coat. In one, Cooke is draped over D’Arcy’s back, while in another photo, the duo are holding each other, and D’Arcy has their eyes closed while the stars have their faces pressed together.

📷: Rachell Smith pic.twitter.com/VWTRCjaD7o — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) May 14, 2024 Obviously, the internet is going wild for the off-the-charts chemistry between the actors, who play a stepmother and daughter on the show. During season one, the queer vibes between Rhaenyra and Alicent led fans to believe there was something between the two characters. Their connection — which has left fans intrigued and eager for more — only becomes more apparent when you watch clips from their interview with the magazine and behind-the-scenes footage from the photoshoot. Fans flocked to social media to lust after the queens of Westeros and talk about the heat between the stars. “Now kiss,” one person commented on the EW cover. “Please confirm level of gayness so I can finally start watching,” another person posted, while someone else wrote, “Uhhuh yea this is becoming another TV series entirely and I’m here for it.” “IM TELLING YALL!!!!! THERE IS YEARNING IN THEIR EYESSSSS MY SOURCE IS I JUST KNOWWWWW,” a comment wrote.

IM TELLING YALL!!!!! THERE IS YEARNING IN THEIR EYESSSSS MY SOURCE IS I JUST KNOWWWWW — d a n i c a 💜🤍🖤 (Taylor's Version) (@dalandantiu) May 15, 2024 The palpable chemistry between the two is nothing new. During the press tour for the first season of House of the Dragon, a clip of D’Arcy and Cooke answering questions went viral when D’Arcy talked about their love of Negroni Sbagliatos. After seeing cover shoot, we can’t wait to see the pair share the screen during the second season of the Game of Thrones prequel show! House of the Dragon season two will premiere on HBO on June 16, 2024. Keep scrolling to see more fan reactions!

