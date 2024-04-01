Jerrod Carmichael talks unrequited love with Tyler the Creator in new reality show

The Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show dropped over the weekend, and the comedian proved off the bat he’s willing to be open and honest about anything, even when it comes to matters of the heart.



In the premiere episode, titled “Emmys,” the comedian revealed that he has an unrequited crush on his “best friend” Tyler the Creator, which the show covered as he texted his feelings and got an awkward response.

During a stand-up gig featured in the show, Carmichael said, “I fell in love with my best friend. 1 out of 10, don’t recommend.”

Like all of us in a similar situation, Carmichael knew he eventually had to be open about his feelings, but doing so put a little rift in their relationship. “I texted him,” he said. “I remember saying, ‘I know you didn’t as for this, but somewhere down the line I developed feelings for you and I don’t know what to do with that.’ Then I immediately turned off my phone and went to therapy.” We all know what it’s like to be nervous hearing your crush’s response to your feelings, and Carmichael revealed a six second voice note that simply said, “Hahahaha, you stupid bitch,” left him even more confused. Carmichael then tried to smooth things over by inviting Tyler as his date to the 2022 Emmys, where he was nominated for his stand-up special Rothaniel. The show also documents him playing “musical chairs on Grindr the day of,” just in case Tyler didn’t pan out as the date.