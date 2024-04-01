Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Jerrod Carmichael talks unrequited love with Tyler the Creator in new reality show

Tyler's response was brutal.

The Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show dropped over the weekend, and the comedian proved off the bat he’s willing to be open and honest about anything, even when it comes to matters of the heart.

In the premiere episode, titled “Emmys,” the comedian revealed that he has an unrequited crush on his “best friend” Tyler the Creator, which the show covered as he texted his feelings and got an awkward response.

During a stand-up gig featured in the show, Carmichael said, “I fell in love with my best friend. 1 out of 10, don’t recommend.”

Like all of us in a similar situation, Carmichael knew he eventually had to be open about his feelings, but doing so put a little rift in their relationship.

“I texted him,” he said. “I remember saying, ‘I know you didn’t as for this, but somewhere down the line I developed feelings for you and I don’t know what to do with that.’ Then I immediately turned off my phone and went to therapy.” We all know what it’s like to be nervous hearing your crush’s response to your feelings, and Carmichael revealed a six second voice note that simply said, “Hahahaha, you stupid bitch,” left him even more confused.

Carmichael then tried to smooth things over by inviting Tyler as his date to the 2022 Emmys, where he was nominated for his stand-up special Rothaniel. The show also documents him playing “musical chairs on Grindr the day of,” just in case Tyler didn’t pan out as the date.

Ahead of the ceremony, Carmichael received a text informing him that Tyler was filming all day and declined the invite. As it turned out, all of the Grindr dates Carmichael tried to set up fell through, as well, and an “anonymous” friend wearing a ski mask and goggles wound up as his date. Although the identity of his friend was not revealed, speculation says it’s comedian Bo Burnham, who directed the stand-up special Carmichael ultimately won an Emmy for.

Carmichael and Tyler eventually discussed the awkwardness between them, with Tyler admitting that he “just, like, brushed it off” because “getting news like that and then avoiding it is a way to avoid change.”

Check out new episodes of The Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show on HBO on Fridays.

Latest Stories

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

