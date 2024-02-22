Scroll To Top
'Mean Girls' nixes obscene nickname that 'hurt and disappointed' Lindsay Lohan

Angourie Rice and Lindsay Lohan
Paramount Pictures

Where there's smoke, there's fire!

It sounds like Lindsay Lohan is still sensitive about her infamous mid-2000s nickname.

The new musical version of the cult classic Mean Girls pokes fun at Lohan by using an infamous nickname that started a years-long feud with Paris Hilton, and the 37-year-old actress who originated the role of teen Cady Heron in the OG Mean Girls film was not happy about it.

In the theatrical version of the film, Megan Thee Stallion (playing herself) shows up in an onscreen TikTok video to show her support for Cady (now played by fellow redhead Angourie Rice).

“Hot girls, we are going back red, Y2K fire crotch is back,” the "WAP" rapper said.

Lohan took offense at the use of the nickname “fire crotch,” which has haunted her for close to 20 years now. “Lindsay was very hurt and disappointed by the reference in the film,” the star’s representative Leslie Sloane said, as reported by Variety.

The line was from the digital version of the film when it was released on February 20. Now, Megan Thee Stallion’s line ends at “we are going back red.”

Back in 2006, as he left a nightclub, socialite Brandon Davis was caught on tape by TMZ ranting about Lohan while his friend Hilton laughed in the background. During the now-infamous expletive-filled video, Davis called her nether region “orange” and “stinky” and coined the nickname “fire crotch” in reference to Lohan’s bright red hair.

At the time, Lohan and Hilton were frenemies, but the rant triggered a feud between the two aughts stars that filled the pages of tabloids for years, only ending in 2022.

In the new film, Lohan returned, not to reprise her role as Cady, but in a cameo as the moderator of the Mathletes Championship, a role that was filmed over the course of half a day and garnered the Parent Trap actress a $500,000 paycheck.

But that wasn’t enough to make Lohan put up with the nickname she clearly finds distasteful, and we can’t blame her!

Movies
celebsentertainmentlindsay lohanmean girlsmoviesparis hiltonangourie ricecelebritiesmean girls 2024mean girls musical
author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she's not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

