It sounds like Lindsay Lohan is still sensitive about her infamous mid-2000s nickname.

The new musical version of the cult classic Mean Girls pokes fun at Lohan by using an infamous nickname that started a years-long feud with Paris Hilton, and the 37-year-old actress who originated the role of teen Cady Heron in the OG Mean Girls film was not happy about it.

In the theatrical version of the film, Megan Thee Stallion (playing herself) shows up in an onscreen TikTok video to show her support for Cady (now played by fellow redhead Angourie Rice).

“Hot girls, we are going back red, Y2K fire crotch is back,” the "WAP" rapper said.