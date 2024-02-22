'Mean Girls' nixes obscene nickname that 'hurt and disappointed' Lindsay Lohan
'Mean Girls' nixes obscene nickname that 'hurt and disappointed' Lindsay Lohan
Where there's smoke, there's fire!
It sounds like Lindsay Lohan is still sensitive about her infamous mid-2000s nickname.
The new musical version of the cult classic Mean Girls pokes fun at Lohan by using an infamous nickname that started a years-long feud with Paris Hilton, and the 37-year-old actress who originated the role of teen Cady Heron in the OG Mean Girls film was not happy about it.
In the theatrical version of the film, Megan Thee Stallion (playing herself) shows up in an onscreen TikTok video to show her support for Cady (now played by fellow redhead Angourie Rice).
“Hot girls, we are going back red, Y2K fire crotch is back,” the "WAP" rapper said.
The digital version of #MeanGirls has altered Megan The Stallion’s controversial “fire crotch” line after Lindsay Lohan was allegedly hurt by the joke.— Kristen Maldonado (@kaymaldo) February 21, 2024
The line now ends at “We are going back red” and jumps to her laughing, cutting out “Y2K fire crotch is back.” pic.twitter.com/LDytcHj1SL
Lohan took offense at the use of the nickname “fire crotch,” which has haunted her for close to 20 years now. “Lindsay was very hurt and disappointed by the reference in the film,” the star’s representative Leslie Sloane said, as reported by Variety.
The line was from the digital version of the film when it was released on February 20. Now, Megan Thee Stallion’s line ends at “we are going back red.”
Back in 2006, as he left a nightclub, socialite Brandon Davis was caught on tape by TMZ ranting about Lohan while his friend Hilton laughed in the background. During the now-infamous expletive-filled video, Davis called her nether region “orange” and “stinky” and coined the nickname “fire crotch” in reference to Lohan’s bright red hair.
At the time, Lohan and Hilton were frenemies, but the rant triggered a feud between the two aughts stars that filled the pages of tabloids for years, only ending in 2022.
In the new film, Lohan returned, not to reprise her role as Cady, but in a cameo as the moderator of the Mathletes Championship, a role that was filmed over the course of half a day and garnered the Parent Trap actress a $500,000 paycheck.
But that wasn’t enough to make Lohan put up with the nickname she clearly finds distasteful, and we can’t blame her!
- Lindsay Lohan Opens Up About Why Queer Rep Is The Future Of Movies ›
- The Real Reason Jonathan Bennett Wasn't In The 'Mean Girls' Reunion Ad ›
- Lindsay Lohan Channels Mean Girls In Her ‘Dirty’ New Campaign ›
- Lindsay Lohan Axed Out of 'Mean Girls' Video Game Cover ›
- Did You Know All the 'Mean Girls' Guys Are Gay Now? ›