Maluma strips down for 'Playgirl's digital relaunch & we're SEATED

Maluma fans are in for a tasty treat with the relaunch of Playgirl.com — the Colombian singer is serving as its cover model for the new digital issue, and we do mean serving.

In addition to ditching his shirt for the majority of the shots (don’t worry, his shirt is open in the other two), Maluma graciously posed in a cowboy getup, in the shower, and in Calvin Kleins, among other looks.

He also spoke about how he’s moving on from his crazy, partying lifestyle to focus on starting a family with his girlfriend, architect Susana Gómez, who is currently pregnant with their first child. But he reassured fans that his public sex symbol persona isn’t going to get watered down because of his personal life. “Like [Gómez] was super happy about me doing the [Playgirl] cover,” he said. “She was like, ‘No way! I love it. You’re going to show the world that you’re stronger than ever. That you’re the best version right now. You’re showing the world that you’re killing it.’ Because she knows that’s my career.”