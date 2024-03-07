Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Maluma strips down for Playgirl's digital relaunch & we're SEATED

Maluma strips down for 'Playgirl's digital relaunch & we're SEATED

Maluma
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Is it getting hot in here?

rachelkiley

Maluma fans are in for a tasty treat with the relaunch of Playgirl.com — the Colombian singer is serving as its cover model for the new digital issue, and we do mean serving.

In addition to ditching his shirt for the majority of the shots (don’t worry, his shirt is open in the other two), Maluma graciously posed in a cowboy getup, in the shower, and in Calvin Kleins, among other looks.

He also spoke about how he’s moving on from his crazy, partying lifestyle to focus on starting a family with his girlfriend, architect Susana Gómez, who is currently pregnant with their first child. But he reassured fans that his public sex symbol persona isn’t going to get watered down because of his personal life.

“Like [Gómez] was super happy about me doing the [Playgirl] cover,” he said. “She was like, ‘No way! I love it. You’re going to show the world that you’re stronger than ever. That you’re the best version right now. You’re showing the world that you’re killing it.’ Because she knows that’s my career.”

Maluma previously announced that he’s going to be a daddy by way of the music video for “Procura,” which features footage from concerts as well as his real life, and ultimately included clips from a gender reveal party letting the happy couple (and eventually, all Maluma’s fans) know that they’re having a girl.

“[My family] is the best thing to happen in my life,” he told Playgirl. “So I want to travel with them and create new memories together.”

But in the meantime, he’s still happy to cater to the fans who have supported his career all these years, focusing on “training even harder, working out harder and getting hotter every day.”

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

