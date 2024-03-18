Michelle Visage opens up her child transitioning: 'Give yourself grace'

We all know Michelle Visage as the sharp-witted and blunt right-hand woman of RuPaul, but underneath the streak of silver hair is a heart of gold.

At the 35th GLAAD Media Awards, Visage had some thoughts for parents out there who have queer children and the best way for them to deal with it.

“I have a queer child who is basically transitioning,” she told PinkNews. “For me, it was a matter of allowing yourself grace to realize this is not the child you thought you were getting and it’s an even better child.”

"I have a queer child who is basically transitioning," she told PinkNews. "For me, it was a matter of allowing yourself grace to realize this is not the child you thought you were getting and it's an even better child."

She added that queer children are more "authentically themselves" and that all they really need is love. "They didn't ask to be born the way that they were born," she said. "It just happened that way." Whether you're supportive of the queer community in general or not, having a queer child can initially come as a bit of a shock, but Visage reminds parents to, "Give yourself grace. Give yourself time and patience, and just love your kid and it'll magically cure everything."