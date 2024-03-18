Michelle Visage opens up her child transitioning: 'Give yourself grace'

Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Michelle Visage opens up about parenting a transitioning child: 'Give yourself grace'
Steven Simione/WireImage

The RuPaul's Drag Race judge said she's getting "an even better child."

@andrewjstillman

We all know Michelle Visage as the sharp-witted and blunt right-hand woman of RuPaul, but underneath the streak of silver hair is a heart of gold.

At the 35th GLAAD Media Awards, Visage had some thoughts for parents out there who have queer children and the best way for them to deal with it.

“I have a queer child who is basically transitioning,” she told PinkNews. “For me, it was a matter of allowing yourself grace to realize this is not the child you thought you were getting and it’s an even better child.”

She added that queer children are more “authentically themselves” and that all they really need is love.

“They didn’t ask to be born the way that they were born,” she said. “It just happened that way.”

Whether you’re supportive of the queer community in general or not, having a queer child can initially come as a bit of a shock, but Visage reminds parents to, “Give yourself grace. Give yourself time and patience, and just love your kid and it’ll magically cure everything.”

Up next, Visage is all set to host the fourth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race: Down Under, where she will replace RuPaul, who will still serve as an executive producer for the show.

When she was announced as the new host, Visage told Entertainment Weekly, “Thank you, RuPaul, for entrusting me with one of your beloved shows. The color, humor, and outrageousness of Down Under drag holds a special place in my heart. I’m ready to do everything in my power to encourage these beautiful queens to believe in themselves and let their inner light shine through.”

Visage has served as a judge on Drag Race since season 3 in 2011, and this will be the first time she presides over an entire spinoff. The fourth season will welcome 10 new queens from both Australia and New Zealand and is slated to premiere later this year exclusively on the WOW Presents Plus subscription.

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

