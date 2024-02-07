Morgan Wade explains why she deleted all her photos with Kyle Richards

After scrubbing her social media of any photos of Bravo star Kyle Richards, country music singer Morgan Wade is now setting the record straight about the pair's relationship status.

On Tuesday, the "Wilder Days" singer posted a photo of herself posing with Richards at the Country Music Hall of Fame on her Instagram Story, Page Six reports.

"P.S. I am not fighting with @kylerichards18," she wrote across the top of the photo.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted the same photo to her Instagram story, captioning it, "It was a slow news week apparently."

Richards was also spotted supporting Wade at her Country Music Hall of Fame concert over the weekend, further showing that the duo are still close.

"Morgan and Kyle are still very good friends," a source told Entertainment Tonight after people started speculating about why Wade deleted the photos. "Morgan archived photos off her Instagram to clean it up for an upcoming work project. Kyle and Morgan have a great friendship and people are just reading into a process on social media that many artists do."

Richards addressed the speculation that the two besties were fighting back on January 31, when she told the paparazzi that Wade only deleted the photos because of her work.

“[She’s got new music] coming out,” Richards said. "It's very common for artists to do that. That didn't mean anything."

This Morgan Wade/Kyle Richards thing is my new Roman Empire I need to know everything — ragel bagel (@ray_raykeith) February 6, 2024

Ok. Watch this video of Kyle watching Morgan perform. She's literally like an obsessed fan. They're OBVIOUSLY still together and Kyle is obsessed.https://t.co/2MJfvuOFZZ — August Keen Jr (@AugustKeenJr) February 4, 2024