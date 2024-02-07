Scroll To Top
Morgan Wade explains why she deleted all her photos with Kyle Richards

Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards
Leah Puttkammer/Getty Images

Rumors about the pair having a secret lesbian affair has been spreading like wildfire.

After scrubbing her social media of any photos of Bravo star Kyle Richards, country music singer Morgan Wade is now setting the record straight about the pair's relationship status.

On Tuesday, the "Wilder Days" singer posted a photo of herself posing with Richards at the Country Music Hall of Fame on her Instagram Story, Page Six reports.

"P.S. I am not fighting with @kylerichards18," she wrote across the top of the photo.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted the same photo to her Instagram story, captioning it, "It was a slow news week apparently."

Richards was also spotted supporting Wade at her Country Music Hall of Fame concert over the weekend, further showing that the duo are still close.

"Morgan and Kyle are still very good friends," a source told Entertainment Tonight after people started speculating about why Wade deleted the photos. "Morgan archived photos off her Instagram to clean it up for an upcoming work project. Kyle and Morgan have a great friendship and people are just reading into a process on social media that many artists do."

Richards addressed the speculation that the two besties were fighting back on January 31, when she told the paparazzi that Wade only deleted the photos because of her work.

“[She’s got new music] coming out,” Richards said. "It's very common for artists to do that. That didn't mean anything."

Before deleting all photos from her Instagram account except for two promotional ones, Wade's grid was full of pictures of the friends together.

Rumors started spreading that Richards and Wade were more than just friends after being spotted together and sharing a kiss for the singer's "Fall In Love With Me" music video last year. This was also around the same time Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, confirmed they were separating after 27 years of marriage. Although the pair have maintained that their relationship is strictly platonic, on a recent episode of RHOBH, Richards is seen giving Wade a tattoo of the letter K to represent her first name.

While Richards and Wad insist their friendship is still going strong, fans are still curious about their relationship.

One fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "This Morgan Wade/Kyle Richards thing is my new Roman Empire I need to know everything."

Fans also speculated the the duo are "still together" because Richards was caught on camera filming Wade's Hall of Fame concert. "Ok. Watch this video of Kyle watching Morgan perform," someone wrote on X. "She's literally like an obsessed fan. They're OBVIOUSLY still together and Kyle is obsessed."

Regardless of their relationship status, hopefully both Richards and Wade are happy!

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she's not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

